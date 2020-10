Creation of the Dorsal de Nazca Marine Reserve by the End of 2020

President Martin Vizcarra announced the plan to create the natural area during his participation in the United Nation’s summit on biodiversity. He stated the creation of the Dorsal de Nazca Reserve would be effective before the end of 2020.

The area will allow the conservation of 8% of Peru’s maritime territory. The reserve is located approximately 105 km off the coast of Ica, with an area of 62,392 km2 (similar in size to the region of Arequipa).

The Dorsal de Nazca is a deep, underwater mountain range of volcanic origin, formed about 30 million years ago. Reaching a depth of 2000 meters, the seabed in this area contains a grand diversity of marine life. Species such as squid, parakeet, bonito, horse mackerel, blue shark, swordfish, yellowfin tuna and mackerel, among others, can be found. Learn more about the Dorsal de Nazca here.

Source: Rpp.pe

Cover photo: Andina

