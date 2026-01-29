Disney magic returns to Butrich with a new collection inspired by Bambiand The Aristocats

After a long wait, Butrich unveils its third official collaboration with Disney in 2026, reaffirming a creative partnership that has become a milestone for author-driven fashion in Peru. Following the success of Disney’s Alice in Wonderland x Butrich (2021) and Disney Princess x Butrich (2022), the Peruvian brand now invites audiences to revisit two of Disney’s most beloved classics: Bambi and The Aristocats.

The new Disney | Butrich collection reinterprets iconic elements from both animated films, transforming them into handcrafted design pieces that blend nostalgia, fantasy, and sophistication. The forest hues of Bambi, the wildflowers of Wildwood Heart, the jazzy musical notes of The Aristocats, and the unmistakable personality of Marie serve as creative inspiration for a line of boots, shoes, handbags, and accessories with a distinct identity.

More than a traditional license, Disney | Butrich stands out as an author collaboration, one of the few of its kind in the region. Each release carries the personal vision and creative signature of Jessica Butrich, the brand’s creative director. Vintage-inspired silhouettes, nostalgic color palettes, and uniquely shaped heels remain core to the Butrich DNA, seamlessly integrating the Disney universe without losing character or authenticity.

IN THE KNOW: The Disney | Butrich collection officially launched on Thursday, January 22, and will be available at all four Butrich stores and at Butrich.com.pe.

International recognition has accompanied this journey. Previous Disney collaborations by Butrich have been honored by The Walt Disney Company, receiving the FY2022 Award for Best Innovation in Collection and Campaign for Alice in Wonderland x Butrich, and the FY2023 Award for Best Collaboration for Disney Princess x Butrich. In addition, the Disney Princess x Butrich collection was showcased in 2023 at a pop-up at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando, located within Walt Disney World, representing Peru before a new international audience at the heart of Disney magic.

With this new release, Butrich once again positions Peru on the international fashion map, proving that fantasy can also be a powerful form of design, identity, and creative expression.