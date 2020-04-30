Home Peru's Eating Guide Now’s the Time to Make Juane: Here’s the Recipe for this Jungle Staple (Video)
Peru's Eating Guide

Now’s the Time to Make Juane: Here’s the Recipe for this Jungle Staple (Video)

by Traveling and Living in Peru
by
juane recipe
Planning a trip to Peru? Click here to take Traveling in Peru's survey to receive personalized activities and deals that fit your interests and budget!

Unique in flavor and presentation, this dish hails from the Amazon and is not as complicated to make as you’d think. Here’s the recipe.

Regional variations exist of juane. Some include various kinds of meats, including the tasty cecina (smoked pork), while others are made with yuca (cassava) instead of rice. It’s believed that the name derives from arrival of Spanish missionaries in Peru, who celebrated the feast St. John the Baptist (San Juan). It continues to be widely consumed in the celebration that takes place on June 24.

Ingredients to make the rice filling:

2 cloves of garlic

1/2 kilo of rice

750 ml of beef stock

Ingredients for the chicken:

4 chicken legs

1/2 tablespoon of salt

1/2 tablespoon of pepper

1/2 tablespoon of cumin

1 tablespoon of butter

1 onion

4 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons of turmeric

4 tomatoes

1/2 tablespoon of oregano

2 laurel leaves

2 bunches of sacha culantro (jungle cilantro) – use cilantro as substitute

5 aji dulce (small sweet chili peppers) – use other types of chili as substitute or bell peppers for no spice

250 ml of beef stock

Salt and pepper to taste

4 eggs (to beat)

2 boiled eggs

4 bijao leaves – you can find these in Latin American supermarkets or substitute with banana leaves or foil

Olives

Preparation

In a sauté pan add vegetable oil, sauté garlic, add rice and beef stock. Let rice cook. Meanwhile prepare the chicken legs with salt, pepper, cumin. Massage chicken with seasonings. Add butter and chicken legs to pan, let them brown and add onion, garlic, turmeric, tomatoes, oregano, laurel leaves, sacha culantro or regular cilantro cut up, peppers, and beef stock. Mix and let the chicken cook.

Take out chicken and add salt and pepper to the vegetable mix. Then add rice and mix together. Place in pyrex and let cool. Add 4 beaten eggs and mix. Place four to five spoon fulls of the rice to the center of the leaf and add the chicken leg vertically downward. Place half a boiled egg and one olive before tying up the leaf with string. Boil for 30 minutes.

Cover photo: jpc.raleigh/Flickr

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We help you find yourself in Peru. Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource for those interested in traveling, living, working, and investing in Peru. We are a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about delivering reliable and unbiased content and providing amazing experiences for people visiting Peru.

You may also like

California’s Sonoma Valley Grapes Originated from Peruvian Vines

Recipe: Canary Beans with Squash and Aji Amarillo

Peruvian Solterito Recipe in Under 1 Minute (Video)

Immune-Boosting Fruits and Roots from Peru

Have You Tried the Peruvian Version of Sriracha?

Peru’s Ceviche Tops List of 50 Most Popular Dishes...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. OK Read More