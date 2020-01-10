One Million Trees to be Planted in Machu Picchu Sanctuary

President Martin Vizcarra announced the government’s commitment to plant one million trees in the Sanctuary of Machu Picchu.

It’s an ambitious undertaking that will require collaboration between the Peruvian government, regional government, municipality of Machu Picchu, and citizens alike. President Vizcarra made the announcement at a ceremony in Machu Picchu town where he planted trees with the minister of environment Fabiola Muñoz and a crowd that included children from the area.

No further details were given regarding the timeline to complete the initiative. Machu Picchu Sanctuary is a protected area that includes not only the famous ancient citadel but other archeological sites and forests harboring rare and endemic flora and fauna.

The 35,000 hectare area is at risk of mudslides during raining season and forest fires. Reforesting the Machu Picchu area will help protect it against forces of degradation.

Source: diariocorreo.pe

Cover photo: Andina