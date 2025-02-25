Parque del Amor: A Romantic Haven in Lima

Perched along Miraflores’ scenic oceanfront walk, the Parque del Amor (Park of Love) is one of Lima’s most iconic spots, dedicated to romance and breathtaking ocean views. Since its inauguration on February 14, 1993, the park has become a favorite destination for couples, tourists, and photographers looking to capture the beauty of the Peruvian coast.

A Tribute to Love

At the park’s heart stands “El Beso” (The Kiss), a striking sculpture by Peruvian artist Víctor Delfín. The artwork depicts a couple in a passionate embrace and serves as a powerful symbol of love and affection.

Surrounding the sculpture by Delfín, colorful mosaic walls are adorned with poetic inscriptions and romantic quotes reminiscent of Antoni Gaudí’s Park Güell in Barcelona.

A Stunning Coastal View

The park’s privileged location on the Malecón de Miraflores offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. Visitors can enjoy stunning sunsets, making it a prime location for marriage proposals, anniversary celebrations, or simply a peaceful retreat from the city’s bustle.

A Must-Visit Spot in Lima

Parque del Amor is more than just a romantic setting; it’s also a vibrant meeting point for locals and visitors alike. Whether strolling through its pathways, admiring the artwork, or sitting on the mosaic benches to take in the view, the park provides a charming and unforgettable experience.

IN THE KKNOW: A stop at Parque del Amor is an absolute must for anyone visiting Lima, offering a perfect blend of art, nature, and romance along the breathtaking Peruvian coastline.