Peruvian Craft Beer Shines on the Global Stage

On April 11, 2025, Peruvian craft beer achieved a remarkable milestone as Cervecería 7 Vidas garnered top honors at the Barcelona Beer Challenge in Spain and the Korea International Beer Awards in Seoul. This dual recognition underscores the growing prominence of Peru’s craft beer industry on the international scene.

Best Brewery 2025 in Spain | Photo: 7 VIDAS

At the Barcelona Beer Challenge, held during the Barcelona Beer Festival from April 11 to 13 at Fira de Montjuïc, 7 Vidas was named Best Brewery of the Competition. Competing against 170 breweries from 16 countries, 7 Vidas secured six medals:

Gold : Russian Imperial Stout 2024, Oud Bruin, Beertrekker Willakuq Pepino

: Russian Imperial Stout 2024, Oud Bruin, Beertrekker Willakuq Pepino Silver : Fleur de Prairie

: Fleur de Prairie Bronze: Breakfast Oatmeal Stout, Il Bastardo

Simultaneously, at the Korea International Beer Awards (KIBA 2025), part of the Korea International Beer Expo (KIBEX), 7 Vidas earned seven medals, including three golds for Beertrekker Willakuq Pepino, Fleur de Prairie, and Flanders Red.

Broader Peruvian Participation

Marco Málaga CEO & Brewmaster | Photo 7 Vidas.

While 7 Vidas led the accolades, other Latin American breweries participated in these competitions. Including Peruvian, Brazilian, and Panamanian entries at KIBA 2025 marked a significant expansion of the event’s international reach, highlighting the global interest in Peru’s burgeoning craft beer scene. ​

A Growing Global Presence

The success of Peruvian breweries at these events reflects the country’s evolving craft beer landscape. With increasing participation in international competitions, Peruvian brewers are showcasing their dedication to quality and innovation, earning recognition on the world stage.

As the global appreciation for diverse beer styles continues to grow, Peru’s craft beer industry stands poised to make an even more significant impact in the years to come.