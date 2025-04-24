Pinta Lima 2025: A New Chapter for Peru’s Contemporary Art Fair

This April, Pinta Lima returns for its 12th edition from April 24 to 27, 2025, at Casa Prado in Miraflores, Lima, Peru. Formerly known as Pinta PArC – Perú Arte Contemporáneo, the fair is rebranded as Pinta Lima, reinforcing its identity as the only contemporary art fair in Peru and establishing Lima as a central hub in the Latin American contemporary art scene.

This transformation reflects Pinta’s commitment to elevating Lima as a regional art capital, hosting a fair distinguished by experimental programming and curated gallery selections, and bridging the city’s cultural wealth with global influences that shape contemporary art.

Pinta Lima 2025 presents a strong lineup that highlights the diversity of the Latin American art scene. Set in the iconic Casa Prado, the fair brings together a network of artists, galleries, curators, and collectors from the region and beyond.

From April 24–27, the fair will feature over 35 selected galleries showcased across curated sections including the Main Section, Video Project, NEXT, Special Projects, Sculpture Garden, and RADAR.

Curated Sections & Special Programs

Main Section. Featuring a carefully selected group of international galleries, this section emphasizes innovation and artistic quality, with more than 200 Latin American artists featured in the 2024 edition.

RADAR – Curated by Florencia Portocarrero. Explores intergenerational voices in Latin American art through themes of identity, gender, nature, and the digital age.

NEXT – Curated by Emiliano Valdés. It focuses on non-traditional practices influenced by indigenous knowledge systems and meditative processes, encouraging new ways of conceiving and creating.

Video Project – Curated by Irene Gelfman. A cross-cutting section of all Pinta fairs dedicated to immersive and innovative video art. More details about the 2025 lineup will be announced soon.

Special Project: Tribute to Teresa Burga – Curated by Miguel A. López

Honoring the legacy of Teresa Burga (1935–2021), a pioneer of conceptual and multimedia art in Peru.

Special Project: Hall & Garden – Curated by Giuliana Vidarte

Titled “What this landscape can say about the future”, this initiative supports site-specific projects designed in dialogue with the architecture and gardens of Casa Prado.

Thoughtful Encounters & Guided Experiences

FORO 2025 – Coordinated by Giuliana Vidarte. A space for reflection and dialogue around the Latin American art ecosystem, including the “Charles de Colección” series, focusing on private and institutional collections.

One of the talks will present “Investment or Passion: A Guide to Navigating the Art Market” by María Sancho-Arroyo—an essential read for aspiring collectors.

Open Files. An ongoing series of interviews and research pieces that connect audiences with the work of contemporary Latin American artists.

Audi Art Contest. In collaboration with Audi, Pinta Lima features the winning artwork of the Audi Q6 e-tron intervention: “Aurora Mar” by Gabriela María Ganoza Tacchino, selected for its powerful environmental message and innovative use of sustainable materials.

Book Vivant. Blending art, poetry, and prose with three literary tastings and book presentations organized by Book Vivant a specialty store that pairs fine literature with good wine.

Guided Tours. Daily curated tours will guide visitors through the fair, offering deeper insight through the eyes of the curators and artists.

Expanding Borders: The Digital Fair

In partnership with Always Art, Pinta Lima 2025 launches an online fair, expanding its global reach. This virtual platform allows collectors from around the world to explore artworks and connect with galleries in an interactive digital environment.

App & Accessibility

The Pinta Art mobile app offers easy access to event details, ticketing, and navigation, ensuring a smooth and connected experience for all visitors.

EFG Latin America Art Award

For the seventh consecutive year, EFG International, a global private banking group based in Zurich, is the main sponsor of Pinta Lima. In partnership with ArtNexus, it presents the EFG Latin America Art Award, recognizing the work of emerging artists across five Latin American fairs, with the winner announced during Pinta Miami.

IN THE KNOW: You can find tickets for Pinta Lima at JoinUs.