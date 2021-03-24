Pre-Columbian Painting Found and Almost Destroyed in La Libertad, Peru

Share this...

The wall painting is thought to be at least 3,200 years old and was found on an adobe mound amongst field crops.

An ancient wall painting, located in the province of Viru, La Libertad, Peru, was almost bulldozed to the ground by locals wanting to expand their fields. The painting is part of a larger huaca (ancient burial site) complex, of which 60%, it’s estimated, has been destroyed.

Alerted to the danger of the site disappearing, archaeologist Regulo Franco traveled to inspect its features, states Andina. According to Franco, its geometric elements correspond to the Cupisnique culture, which predates the Moche civilization.

The wall painting is part of the last remaining building, which measures approximately 15 meters in diameter, and 5 meters in height.

Source: Andina

Photos and video: Andina