Savor the Art of Pasta at Mattoni

At 1310 Santa Cruz Avenue in Miraflores, you’ll find Mattoni, a pasta and coffee atelier as defined by Diego Sorni, the chef who leads this hard-working team.

Their open kitchen allows patrons to observe the pasta-making process from their tables. Pounds of flour transform into miles of spaghetti accompanied by exquisite sauces. They offer many dishes, including the essential pasta with meatballs, pappardelle Bolognese, and linguine pomodoro with stracciatella.

IN THE KNOW: The Italian migration to Peru in the past century also left its mark on the local cuisine. Long pasta is commonly called “tallarines” by Peruvians, and it is a staple in many homes paired with “green” or “red” sauces, adapting traditional Italian flavors to Peruvian ingredients. Hence, their pesto uses spinach and “queso fresco” instead of basil and parmesan.

Mattoni is a spacious restaurant designed for long, enjoyable meals where you can savor delicious dishes, ice cream, or coffee. The menu is extensive and full of incredible flavors, achieved through top-quality ingredients in their recipes.

The restaurant is always quite busy, with large tables often shared by groups of friends. The variety of dishes ensures that customers keep returning to taste something new, and the menu is frequently updated, though the crowd favorites remain. They offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner services, but you can also stop by for brunch or tea time.

The desserts are among my favorites. Their flan is unbeatable, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream that complements it perfectly. The pistachio and raspberry cannolis are unforgettable, with a unique flavor that tastes like cream, berries, and crunchy love.

You also have the option to buy fresh pasta to make at home. There is a great variety, from long, short, stuffed formats to malfatti.

Diego tells me that in 2019, after a long professional journey, he decided to cook what he loves and how he loves it. His personal touch is evident in every dish, where the technique learned in culinary schools blends with his passion for cooking.

For me, Mattoni is an honest kitchen where the food is memorable and makes people want to return. I discovered it a little over two years ago after my sister-in-law invited me, and from that first visit, I was captivated by the excellent service and attention. It’s a place to create memories and enjoy without pretense. That’s why the terrace tables are full of people celebrating graduations or birthdays. People celebrate where they feel and eat like they’re at home.

My birthday is coming soon, and I’m thinking about who to call to organize my party, with plenty of pasta, desserts, and delicious coffee because it’s impossible to visit Mattoni without having a double espresso.