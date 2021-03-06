Survey: Why Are You Proud of Peru? (Win a Tierra Viva Hotel Gift Card)

Share this...

Linkedin

To celebrate Peru’s bicentennial, we will create a special edition of 101 Reasons to Be Proud of Peru with your help.

As our longtime readers may remember, a few years back we created a book that highlighted the destinations, historical figures, gastronomic offerings (among other things) that make us proud of Peru.

This year, because the country’s bicentennial deserves to be celebrated (even amidst a pandemic), we will publish a special edition of 101 Reasons to Be Proud of Peru, with your help!

Share your reasons by filling out our survey here . In return, you will participate in winning one of three 3D/2N packages at the Tierra Viva Hotel of your choice!

We invite you to leave your contact info so we can send you a free digital copy of the book three days before the official launch date and contact you if you win.

The winners will be announced on April 8th at 4:00p.m. here on livinginperu.com.

Cover photo: www.Amaraphotos.com