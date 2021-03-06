loader image
The latest news about Peru  ·  Traveling in Peru

Survey: Why Are You Proud of Peru? (Win a Tierra Viva Hotel Gift Card)

March 6, 2021

To celebrate Peru’s bicentennial, we will create a special edition of 101 Reasons to Be Proud of Peru with your help.

As our longtime readers may remember, a few years back we created a book that highlighted the destinations, historical figures, gastronomic offerings (among other things) that make us proud of Peru.

This year, because the country’s bicentennial deserves to be celebrated (even amidst a pandemic), we will publish a special edition of 101 Reasons to Be Proud of Peru, with your help!

Share your reasons by filling out our survey here. In return, you will participate in winning one of three 3D/2N packages at the Tierra Viva Hotel of your choice!

We invite you to leave your contact info so we can send you a free digital copy of the book three days before the official launch date and contact you if you win.

The winners will be announced on April 8th at 4:00p.m. here on livinginperu.com.

Cover photo: www.Amaraphotos.com


101 reasons to be proud of Perudigital bookdigital peru bookproud of PerusurveyTierra Viva Hotels

Traveling & Living in Peru

We help you find yourself in Peru. Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource for those interested in traveling, living, working, and investing in Peru. We are a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about delivering reliable and unbiased content and providing amazing experiences for people visiting Peru.

Related Articles


national  ·  The latest news about Peru
70% Of Peruvians Believe Vizcarra’s Government Will Be Different Than PPK’s
April 12, 2018
The latest news about Peru
These Are The Most Influential People In Peru, According To Survey
October 29, 2018

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*