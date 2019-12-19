The Dogs of Vinicunca Rainbow Mountain (Photos)

Shaggy, stray dogs have become a staple of the popular destination Vinicunca, known as Rainbow Mountain. These pups can be seen traversing the hills with tourists.

Llamas, watch out! These cute pups are taking over the photo opps at Vinicunca. As one of the top destinations in Peru for tourists, there is surely enough love to go around for all creatures. One such dog, named Doc, came from the neighboring town of Ananiso and can be seen accompanying tourists on their hike.

Are you ready to visit Vinicunca?

Take a look at these great photos taken by travelers on their visit:

Cover photo: Reddit u/ObamasLoveChild