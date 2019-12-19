Home The latest news about Peru The Dogs of Vinicunca Rainbow Mountain (Photos)
The latest news about PeruTraveling in Peru

The Dogs of Vinicunca Rainbow Mountain (Photos)

by Traveling and Living in Peru
by
dog vinicunca rainbow mountain
Planning a trip to Peru? Click here to take Traveling in Peru's survey to receive personalized activities and deals that fit your interests and budget!

Shaggy, stray dogs have become a staple of the popular destination Vinicunca, known as Rainbow Mountain. These pups can be seen traversing the hills with tourists.

Llamas, watch out! These cute pups are taking over the photo opps at Vinicunca. As one of the top destinations in Peru for tourists, there is surely enough love to go around for all creatures. One such dog, named Doc, came from the neighboring town of Ananiso and can be seen accompanying tourists on their hike.

Are you ready to visit Vinicunca?

This deal takes you to Machu Picchu & Rainbow Mountain!

Take a look at these great photos taken by travelers on their visit:

View this post on Instagram

Such a good boy 🐶 #perudestinations

A post shared by Grayson Williams (@grayson.williams) on

View this post on Instagram

Dog tired⁣ 🐕 :::⁣⠀ Just when you think you’re in pretty good shape, a dog sprints past you while you’re huffing and puffing your way up the mountain.⁣ But it turns out even the doggos are tuckered out by the time they get to the top!⁣⠀ •⁣⠀ •⁣⠀ •⁣⠀ •⁣⠀ •⁣⠀ #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #exploretheglobe #travelingtheworld #liveyouradventure #teamkaptainkenny #tkkperu #traveltagged #letsflyawayto #lpfanphoto #amazingplaces #naturegood #optoutside #thegreatoutdoors #outdoorslife #earthfever #hikelife #hikingadventure #livelifeoutside #takeahike #choosemountains #peru #visitperu #madeinperu #discoverperu #travelperu #perutravel #perutrip #igersperu #experienceperu

A post shared by Sean 🌎 (@sean_withthewind) on

View this post on Instagram

Miss Peru

A post shared by Rory Dance (@rory_dance) on

Visit Vinicunca with this deal!

Cover photo: Reddit u/ObamasLoveChild

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Peru Among Countries with Best Exchange Rates for USD

Motto by Hilton Hotel in Lima to be First...

All McDonald’s in Peru Shutdown After Employee Deaths

NatGeo Considers MIL Restaurant a Top Luxury Dining Experience

Peru Reduces Use of Plastic Bags by 30% in...

Ausangate Conservation Area Created in Cusco (Finally)

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. OK Read More