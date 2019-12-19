The Dogs of Vinicunca Rainbow Mountain (Photos)

Shaggy, stray dogs have become a staple of the popular destination Vinicunca, known as Rainbow Mountain. These pups can be seen traversing the hills with tourists.
Llamas, watch out! These cute pups are taking over the photo opps at Vinicunca. As one of the top destinations in Peru for tourists, there is surely enough love to go around for all creatures. One such dog, named Doc, came from the neighboring town of Ananiso and can be seen accompanying tourists on their hike.
Are you ready to visit Vinicunca?
Take a look at these great photos taken by travelers on their visit:
This season means changing weather at Rainbow Mountain and sometimes snow 🌈⛰️ However, if you wait a while for the sun to come out, the snow starts melting and the colors will start to appear 🙌 Then you can see the beauty of Rainbow Mountain shining through 🤩 Send us a DM for more information about visiting Rainbow Mountain! 😁 #RainbowMountainTravels 📸: @diegovokada
Dogs made their appearance for the first time near the Neolithic era when agriculture was starting to develop — representations on pre-Incan ceramics such as Vicus, Mochica, Chancay. The hairless dogs make their appearance between 300 a.c. until 1460. #visitsouthamerica #visitperu #cusco #cuscoperu #Perú #southamerica #tour #travelerslife #dogsofinstagram #mountainlovers #rainbowmountain #vinicunca #outdoors #tourtheplanet
I’ve always wanted an adventure pup to tag along on my journeys. Unfortunately, no bus company down here allows pets onboard. So I had to instantly scratch that idea. The only solution I’ve been able to come up with is to save up enough money to purchase a Volkswagen van and drive around myself. New goal in sight. 2019/2020 we (myself and my future to be pup) are coming for ya! #VisitSouthAmerica #ExperiencePeru @experienceperu
Get Lost in the nature but even better with your puppy.🐕 #dog #andesmoutains #puppy #pup #cute #eyes #instagood #dogs_of_instagram #pet #pets #animal #animals #petstagram #petsagram #dogsitting #photooftheday #dogsofinstagram #ilovemydog #instagramdogs #nature #dogstagram #dogoftheday #lovedogs #lovepuppies #cusco #adorable #doglover #instapuppy #instadog
After all, together everything looks better 🍀 being in company is Always a big gift, feel love and good energy is part of sharing in this world. . . Esta foto es parte del trekking a más de 5.100 mts en el hermoso espacio de la montaña arcoíris 🌈. Y mi amigo un perrito que estaba en la cima. . #rainbowmountain #peru #machupicchu #colors
Dog tired 🐕 :::⠀ Just when you think you’re in pretty good shape, a dog sprints past you while you’re huffing and puffing your way up the mountain. But it turns out even the doggos are tuckered out by the time they get to the top!⠀ •⠀ •⠀ •⠀ •⠀ •⠀ #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #exploretheglobe #travelingtheworld #liveyouradventure #teamkaptainkenny #tkkperu #traveltagged #letsflyawayto #lpfanphoto #amazingplaces #naturegood #optoutside #thegreatoutdoors #outdoorslife #earthfever #hikelife #hikingadventure #livelifeoutside #takeahike #choosemountains #peru #visitperu #madeinperu #discoverperu #travelperu #perutravel #perutrip #igersperu #experienceperu
Currently watching a dog show on @animalplanet so naturally I wanted to share the dog love with you guys. This little guy and I met right in the beginning of my hike with @flashpackerconnect up to Rainbow Mountain in Peru. He followed us almost half way up the mountain! And when we would rest, I would play with him, or throw him this stick. This little cutie definitely added to the magic of this perfect day. I just love dogs!
Cover photo: Reddit u/ObamasLoveChild