Top 5 Nikkei Restaurants in Lima

Nikkei restaurants are a plenty these days in Lima. Here we show you 5 that you must visit.

It’s no secret that Peru’s cuisine is some of the best in the world. And as Peruvian food becomes more popular, so does the Japanese-Peruvian art known as Nikkei.

As delicious as it is appeasing to the eyes, the best Nikkei restaurants in Lima offer visitors a gastronomical experience that is out of this world.

Below is our list of the top (and award-winning) Nikkei restaurants in Lima to try:

1. Matsuei

Photo: Joseph Diaz Romero/Traveling & Living in Peru

Located in Miraflores, Matsuei is pays tribute to traditional Japanese cuisine and is also a place filled with Peruvian culinary history. Read more about this must-visit restaurant here.

Where:

Calle Atahualpa 195, Miraflores

Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 7:30 pm – 11:30 pm

Sunday: 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm

2. Toshi

Photo: Marco Simola/Traveling & Living in Peru

Though owner Toshiro Konishi passed away in 2016, his techniques and flavors live on through the delicious and beautiful dishes that can be enjoyed at both the Miraflores and San Isidro locations. Read more here.

Where:

Av. Armendariz 480, Miraflores

Lizardo Alzamora Este 260, San Isidro

Hours:

Miraflores:

Monday – Saturday: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Sunday: 12:30 pm – 8:00 pm

San Isidro:

Monday – Saturday: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm – 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm Sunday: Closed

3. Maido

Photo: AmaraPhotos/Traveling & Living in Peru

The elegant preparation and unique flavors at Maido are creations of chef Mitsuhara Tsumura, Misha for short. Maido is a sensorial, award-winning, experience you won’t forget. Read more here.

Where:

Calle San Martín 399, Miraflores

Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 12:30 pm – 3:45 pm, 7:00 pm – 10:45 pm

Sunday: 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm

4. Sakura Sushi

Tuna Tiradito Nikkei. Photo: Marco Simola/Traveling & Living in Peru

Sakura, meaning flowering cherry tree Japanese, is just what you will find at this family-owned restaurant. The chefs have created dishes that pay respect to the balance and beauty of Japanese cuisine. Beyond delicious food, you will also find excellent service and attention to detail. Read more here.

Where:

Avenida del Ejército 820, Miraflores

Opening hours – Tuesday to Saturday – 12.30 – 3, 30, 7 – 10.30, Sunday 1 -10 pm

5. Enkai Cocina Nikkei

(Photo: Archives/Traveling & Living in Peru)

This is a more reasonably priced Nikkei restaurant in Lima, yet do not be surprised by the high-quality and freshness of the ingredients. There’s a variety of unique dishes, including nigiri, sashimi and rolls. Read more here.

Where:

Centro Comercial San Felipe (Residencia San Felipe) Tienda No. 3 (Store 3), Jesús María

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Saturday: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Sunday: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

This concludes our list of five must-try Nikkei restaurants in Lima.

Cover photo: Sakura Sushi Facebook Page