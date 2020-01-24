Top 8 Cafes to Visit in the Sacred Valley of Cusco

This round up of the best cafes in the Sacred Valley will guide you to your next caffeine-fix or lovely lunch spent outdoors.

Let’s face it, there’s not much to do in the Sacred Valley—and we like it that way! One of the most fun activities is to go for coffee, alone or with friends. Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for businesses to come and go in the Valley, so it’s good to know all the tried and tested eateries and cafes.

These are the top cafes in the Sacred Valley

The following eight cafes are open regularly, have reliable menus and serve the tastiest food and drink.

1. Da Colektor

With its beachy vibe and eclectic decor, this is one of the most stylish places in the Valley to meet for coffee. It’s located on the prettiest street in Urubamba and offers a small menu of light fare in addition to coffees, teas, and other non-alcoholic beverages. My favorite? Their homemade sodas, which are basically concentrated juices blended with soda. I also love the array of chic magazines and books available to leaf through. There are also plenty of gorgeous clothes, bags and home decor items for sale.

Address: Berriozabal s/n cuadra 1, Urubamba

2. Sonesta Hotel

Set in a stunning garden at the heart of the colonial town of Yucay, the cafe in the Sonesta hotel is an adorably rustic affair with some of the best coffees and teas in the area. The (naturally) brightly pink-hued apple, clove, cinnamon and arampo tea blend is especially recommended. Typical sweets like cookies and cakes, as well as lunch, can be enjoyed here: choose from quinoa burgers and fries, chicken sandwiches or juicy hamburgers. Don’t miss the homemade ice-cream parlor beside the cafe!

Address: Plaza Manco II 123, Yucay

3. Viva Peru Cafe

A favorite with the locals, this friendly cafe is known for its incredible views of the Apus and tasty food. Their homemade ice creams (with vegan options) are available in unique flavors: strawberry, basil and black pepper, raspberry coconut and ginger. Daily specials typically include dishes like falafel bowls, veggie curries and black bean tacos. This is one of the few cafes that also has a licence to serve alcohol, and they also make a killer chai latte!

Address: Paradero verde, Huaran (just off the road)

4. Lily of the Valley Cafe

If you’re looking for a cafe with your health and wellbeing in mind, look no further! Lily of the Valley uses mainly organic ingredients for all their foods. Visitors can find turmeric lattes, reishi infused coffees and chai drinks with freshly ground spices. Lily’s is pretty much a vegan hotspot, and offers three unique, tasty daily salads you can mix and match into one delicious lunch, as well as soups and some of the tastiest vegan treats imaginable (don’t miss the Snickers pie!)

Address: Grau 675, Písac

5. Kaia Shenai

With its huge playground for kids, this is a popular restaurant/cafe with families. It’s more a restaurant than a cafe, with an extensive menu of healthy food that includes falafel wraps, salads, soups and chicken dishes. Their fresh juices are superlative, and I love how their main plates come with a small soup or salad of your choice.

Address: Av. Mariscal castilla 563, Urubamba

6. Migas del Valley

This bakery is by far the best in the Valley! It’s mainly a bread shop, with different kinds of sourdough and gluten free loaves, but there’s also lunch on offer: croque madames, focaccia, and salad. Many come here for the fresh coffee and pastries, such as their fluffy, buttery croissants or sticky cinnamon rolls.

Address: Calle Bolivar, near the plaza, Urubamba

7. Kawsaytica

This vegan eatery, complete with a lovely garden, is the best restaurant in Calca. Their daily specials—priced at only S/15—are second to none. Including come with a soup, main plate and tea – I guarantee you’ll leave full and satisfied! Alternatively, international dishes like Pad Thai, green curry and sushi feature, as do delicious juices, kombucha, coffees and turmeric and chai lattes.

Address: Calle Bolivar 785, Plaza De Armas, Calca

8. Delicatessen de Karito

This may be one of the most feminine of all the cafes in the Sacred Valley! It has fresh, delicious coffee and loads of homemade cakes, including vegan options. Located near the Ayni school, this is a popular hangout for moms and kids when class is dismissed.

Address: Calle Convencion 116, Urubamba

Cover photo: Sonesta Cafe Facebook

This is an edited version of an article originally published on Sacred Valley Expats.