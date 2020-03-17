You don’t have to spend big bucks to make memorable experiences in South America, hence our list of budget Peru tours.

This list will help you get the most out of your money without surrendering quality. Because let’s be honest: if it’s your first time in a different country, it feels really nice to be completely taken care of without having to create your own travel itinerary.

So, here’s our list of 5 top budget Peru tours you can enjoy this year.

1. 6 days on the Inca Trail

Most tourists that visit Peru not only want to see Machu Picchu but want access to the ancient Inca citadel through the Inca Trail.

If what you are looking for is to “get straight down to business and up the Inca Trail” as it says on their website, this Intrepid Travel tour is for you.

This six day tour costs US $1,063 per person.

Credit: Pixabay

As specified on their website, this tour is exclusively for those aged 18 – 29 years. The size of the groups can reach up to 16 people, which means that you’ll probably make some good friends along the road.

You can choose to hike the Inca Trail, which is 45 km long, often steep, and with three nights spent camping. Or, you can take the Quarry Trail, an easier hike as it is 26 km long, and you spend the last night in a hotel

A third option consists of spending two extra nights in Cusco and taking the train on the third day towards Aguas Calientes.

For a detailed itinerary of the six-day tour, visit their website.

2. Peru’s main attractions in 6 days

Peru has so much to offer, but there’s so little time. If you are traveling to Peru wanting a little taste of it all, yet are also on a budget, Traveling & Living in Peru created this tour thinking about you.

For US $805 per person, and over 6 days, this tour will allow you to see the best of Lima, Cusco, the Sacred Valley, and of course take you to Machu Picchu. This is the reason why it’s called Extraordinary Peru.

Credit: Pixabay

You’ll have the day off to explore Lima on your own on the first day you arrive. On day 2, you’ll explore Lima’s historic center and also visit the famed Larco Museum. Also explore Miraflores and Barranco, and dine at one of Lima’s best restaurants before you head off to Cusco on day 3. Tour the city and it’s surrounding archaeological sites before heading to the Sacred Valley on day 4.

Make your way through Chinchero, Yucay, and Ollantaytambo. On day 5, it’s time to visit Machu Picchu. On day 6, your last, you will have time to explore Cusco city once more before you head home.

It’s a quick tour packed with many must-sees you will can then check off your bucket list. See the full itinerary and book here.

3. Peru’s Amazon

Puerto Maldonado is a city in the Madre Dios region southeast of Peru. This Amazon region is home to several national reserves and parks, like the Manu National Park and Tambopata National Reserve.

You can visit the region as an extension to your visit to Cusco. This 4-day tour to Puerto Maldonado costs approximately US $500 per person.

There are two options for this tour: the adventurous trip that includes river boat rides and hikes, as well as a comfort trip for those who aren’t so keen to hike through the forest.

The visit to this area includes activities like river boat rides, visiting parrot clay licks, hikes through the jungle forest, and a visit to a habitat of giant otter families.

Credit: Wikipedia

For more information about the tour, and the differences between the two options, take a look at the Intrepid Travel website.

4. Lake Titicaca

Lake Titicaca, the highest navigable lake in the world, is something special to experience, especially to see the lifestyle of the Aymara inhabitants who call it home.

You can tour the area for four days for approximately US $540 with the following tour by Responsible Travel.

Credit: Wikimedia

On the first day you’ll arrive to Puno and tour the Pre-Inca burial ground of Sillustani. On day 2, make your way to the floating islands of Uros. Then you’ll spend the night with a local family on Amantani Island.

The third day is dedicated to visiting the island of Taquile, where around 350 Quechua-speaking families live and operate a collective agricultural system dating back to the 14th century. You’ll then return to Puno.

Credit: Pixabay

Find more information in their website.

5. Southern Peru in 13 days

Are you traveling to Peru but can’t decide whether you want to visit Arequipa, the beautiful white city, Cusco, the ancient capital of the Incan Empire, or Nazca, where you can see the ancient geoglyphs?

Book yourself this 13 day tour by Traveling & Living in Peru that takes you to the best of Southern Peru starting at US $1,845.

These are the planned stops: Lima, Paracas, Nazca, Arequipa, Puno, Cusco and, of course, Machu Picchu.

Credit: Pexels

The tour starts in Lima with a city tour and a chance to enjoy the ocean views that the city offers.

The tour continues on to Paracas on day 3, where you’ll visit the Ballestas Islands and observe various species of birds and wildlife like seals, boobies, pelicans, sea lions and the endangered Humboldt penguin. Then, on day 4 you’ll fly over the ancient Nazca lines.

Next stop is Arequipa from day 5 to day 6. Day 7 is for the Colca Canyon, which is twice as deep as the Grand Canyon.

Visit Puno and Lake Titica on Day 8 and 9 before heading to Cusco. On Day 10 you’ll tour the city, and then move on to Sacred Valley on day 11. The cherry on top on this journey through southern Peru will be on day 12, when you’ll visit Machu Picchu.

After visiting the White City, you will make a one-night stop at Cusco before going to what you’ve probably been waiting for the most: Machu Picchu. The trip comes to an end on day 13.

Out of all the budget Peru tours mentioned, this one is definitely one to remember. Find more info here.

Cover photo: Pxhere

This article has been revised and updated from its original publication on September 17, 2019.