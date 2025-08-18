Wellness

Tradition, Sport, and a Unique City Experience

By Traveling and Living in Peru

On August 24, Lima will host the 116th edition of the Lima Half Marathon the oldest race in South America and the second longest-running in the world, with over a century of history. This year, the event returns to its traditional date, bringing together thousands of runners from Peru and abroad to follow a route that blends sport, history, and culture through the heart of the capital.

Running Through the City

The Lima Half Marathon offers a course that winds through the historic center and connects to some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods. Every kilometer is an opportunity to admire Lima’s architecture, plazas, and the energy of its spectators.

But for visitors traveling from other cities or countries, the marathon is more than a race—it’s an invitation to experience Lima itself. It’s the perfect excuse to discover Peru’s capital from a runner’s perspective and beyond.

Where to Stay with Airbnb

For runners and enthusiasts who want to make the most of their marathon weekend, Airbnb offers a wide variety of stays across Lima, perfect for before, during, and after the race. From stylish lofts in the historic center just steps from the starting line, to charming stays in Miraflores and Barranco, each accommodation is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the city’s vibrant energy.

Here are a few options to consider:

The properties featured in this article are shared for inspiration only. Neither Airbnb nor Living in Peru recommend or endorse specific listings. Descriptions come directly from hosts’ postings on the Airbnb platform.

We provide safe and exceptional experiences around Peru, partnering with knowledgable and passionate local tour guides! Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource and travel agency for those interested in traveling to Peru.

Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource and travel agency for those interested in traveling, living and working in Peru.

