United by the Peruvian Pantry

Four chefs with different origins and styles bring the flavors of Peru to LATAM flights through the ‘Sabores que Transportan’ project.

Adding new features to a flight menu involves many people and talents. When Latam Airlines created Sabores que Transportan —a project that redesigns their in-flight service— the idea was to introduce something unprecedented to the South American aviation market: menus that represent the countries of our continent and are created by female chefs.

Here in Peru, the gastronomic hub of Latin America, the approach couldn’t be different. Latam brought together four incredible chefs to serve original dishes featuring the country’s flavors on international flights departing from Lima. It’s an experience designed to transform your flight into an unforgettable moment.

Francesca Ferreyros: From Bangkok to Lima

Chef Francesca Ferreyros | Photo Latam Airlines

It’s no coincidence that Francesca Ferreyros’ cooking evokes multiple places. The chef of Lima’s Frina restaurant grew up in a household steeped in Asian influence: her grandparents lived in Japan, China, and South Korea. Naturally, the flavors of home-cooked meals intertwined with international ones, creating a unique culinary reality in her home. This Asian heritage inspired her, as an adult, to cross borders and explore new flavors on the other side of the world. She moved to Thailand and worked there for three years. Upon returning to Peru, she opened the innovative Baan (now on a hiatus), which fuses Peruvian and Thai traditions on a single menu.

While international influences have enriched Francesca’s cuisine, Peruvian culinary traditions were crucial to her foundation. “The pantry we have in this country is marvelous,” she says. Francesca utilized various Peruvian ingredients to bring out flavors and textures “We have arracacha gnocchi paired with a quinoa stir-fry, as well as a slow-cooked beef stew made with Peruvian roots,” she explains.

Arlette Eulert: Cooking is an Art

Chef Arlette Eulert| Photo Latam Airlines

Before becoming a professional chef, Arlette Eulert aspired to be an artist. She studied painting but realized that cooking was a way to bring art to the table. “I started in the arts and later turned to gastronomy. I knocked on the kitchen’s door, and they welcomed me. And here I am to this day,” she says. As the chef of Matria in Lima for 11 years, Arlette works exclusively with seasonal ingredients. According to her, the goal of the restaurant is to harmonize with the environment. “We have four menus a year,” she explains.

Arlette prepared puca picante, a traditional dish from Ayacucho in the Peruvian Andes, to serve on the flights. “It’s a dish that feels like a hug, very homely. I wanted to prepare a deep recipe representative of our country. Peru is already known as a gastronomic reference worldwide, but regional cuisines are still underrepresented,” she notes. For her, Sabores que Transportan offers a way to continue conquering the world. “My cooking is innovative but rooted in tradition. If you don’t understand the foundation, you can’t innovate,” she emphasizes.

Mayra Flores: A Pioneer in Nikkei Cuisine

Chef Mayra Flores | Photo Latam Airlines

Nikkei cuisine —blending Peruvian and Japanese influences— has transcended Peru’s borders, captivating the world with its creativity. Chef Mayra Flores became drawn to Nikkei cuisine while attending culinary school. “I was intrigued because very few women were specializing in Nikkei cuisine,” recalls Mayra, now the head chef of Shizen Restaurante Nikkei in Lima.

When crafting her signature dish for the flights, Mayra didn’t hesitate: she wanted it to embody her identity. “I wanted to create something representing my cuisine and representing Peru for passengers worldwide. It features majado de yuca (a traditional mashed cassava dish from the north) combined with the freshness of fish, which represents our coast. It’s a very balanced dish,” she explains.

Elia García: The Amazon at Heart

Chef Elia García | Photo Latam Airlines

Elia García has a mission: the chef of La Patarashca in Tarapoto aims to preserve the culture of Peru’s native peoples. “My cooking and my restaurant exist to honor Amazonian culture. These flavors were ignored for too long.” The ingredients and flavors of the Amazon take center stage in her menus. “I also hope they serve as a model and school for young people who want to learn about our gastronomic culture, which risks must be passed on or they will be lost in time.”

That philosophy is reflected on her plate for the flights. “With my dish, I want to show that the Amazon is full of flavors, like plantains, which are widely consumed in our region and take the spotlight in this presentation,” she says.

IN THE KNOW: The menu “sabores que transportan” is available on services for Premium business to business economy on Latam Airlines international flights until mid-2025