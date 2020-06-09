Watch the Documentary Qoyllur Rit’i: A Woman’s Journey

Filmed in 1999, Qoyllur Rit’i: A Woman’s Journey documents the participation of the festival’s first woman, and first foreign, mayordoma (sponsor).
Knowing she would be documenting a first in the history of the pilgrimage of Qoyllur Rit’i, filmmaker, and Cusco native, Gabriela Martínez jumped at the challenge to direct Qoyllur Rit’i: A Woman’s Journey.
Martínez was approached for the project by American ethnomusicologist Holly Wissler, who had been living in Cusco for several years. Through her work as a tour guide in the area, Wissler was asked to participate in the pilgrimage as a sponsor, or mayordoma, of the Qhapac Qolla dance troupe. To be a sponsor in festivals throughout the Andean region implies a financial and spiritual commitment, as well as investing a year’s worth of time to prepare for the event.
This marked the first time a woman had been asked to be a sponsor in Qoyllur Rit’i, as well as the first time a foreigner would hold such a title.
The documentary, which was released in 1999, gives a rare glimpse of how a dance troupe prepares for and participates in Peru’s largest festival. Watch the film below.
Cover photo: Marco Simola
