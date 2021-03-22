loader image
Traveling in Peru

Weekly Live Q&A Chat: Traveling to Peru in 2021

March 22, 2021

Are you planning a trip to Peru soon? Submit your travel questions and join our live chats every Thursday. Here’s how!

A year after the start of quarantine due to COVID-19, Peru opens its borders to international tourism. It might be hard to navigate through the ever-changing travel restrictions and in-country protocols so we want to make it as easy as possible for you!

Submit your questions to [email protected] and we will make sure to answer them in our weekly chat streamed on Facebook and YouTube, every Thursday at 3pm PST/5pm Lima/6pm EST.

Next chat: Thursday, March 25, 2021, watch us on Facebook or YouTube.

Check out the latest travel updates here.

And the safety protocols used in tours here.


covid-19covid-19 traveltravel tipstraveling during COVID-19traveling in perutraveling to peru

Traveling & Living in Peru

We help you find yourself in Peru. Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource for those interested in traveling, living, working, and investing in Peru. We are a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about delivering reliable and unbiased content and providing amazing experiences for people visiting Peru.

Related Articles


SkyLodge
Traveling in Peru
Top 11 Hidden Gems (for that second or third visit to Peru)
October 12, 2019
Traveling in Peru
Going Off-Grid on a Biking Adventure in the Andes
April 29, 2020

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*