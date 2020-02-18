10 Peruvian Drinks You Must Try

Let’s take a quick look at some of the unique Peruvian drinks that will allow you to savor truly local flavors.

1. Pisco Sour

If there’s one drink that every Peruvian will say you must try, it’s this one. Peruvian pisco is shaken with egg white, lemon juice, ice, syrup and topped off with Angostura bitters. (P.S. here’s a vegan version) The secret of the recipe lies in the right proportion of the ingredients. Travelers in Peru simply cannot afford to miss the sensational experience of sipping on a Pisco Sour on a warm evening.

2. Chilcano

For a lighter, non-frothy alternative, we have the chilcano: made with pisco and ginger ale. Add ice and lime and you’re set. Be daring and try a chilcano with pisco infused with ginger or coca leaf. Make sure to celebrate chilcano week in the beginning of January.

3. Chicha Morada

You will not find anything like it. Made with maiz morado (purple corn) grown in Peru, this drink is remarkable for its numerous health benefits. Chicha Morada is a non-alcoholic beverage made by boiling the corn with pineapple peels and mixing it with cloves, cinnamon, and sugar. Sweet and delightful.

4. Inca Kola

The most talked about non-alcoholic beverage of Peru, this one is a sweet fluorescent yellow soda which can remind you of the taste of bubble gum. This drink dates back to 1910 when a British couple in Peru opened up a store in Lima selling homemade soda. Though certainly not for everyone’s taste, this carbonated drink is seen by many Peruvians as the perfect companion to a sumptuous Peruvian meal.

5. Emoliente

When you take a walk through the streets of Lima in the winters, you will often see vendors selling emoliente, a warm drink which is also beneficial for your health. It comes with barley and a lot of herbs including flax seed, alfalfa sprouts, plantain leaves and dried horsetail. This beverage rich in flavor is sure to boost your body in the cold season.

6. Cremolada

The cremolada is a fusion of ice and fruit juice which is more pulpy than icy. It comes in a plastic cup with loads of exciting flavors to choose from. This refreshing frozen fruit drink is bliss in the hot summer months.

7. Chicha de Jora

Unlike chicha morada, the chicha de jora is an alcoholic drink from the Andes which traces its origin back to the Inca period. It is traditionally prepared by fermenting jora (a variety of maize) and comes with a slightly sour taste. The drink is used to make Peruvian dishes like seco de cabrito a la norteña, a dish from northern Peru.

8. Peruvian Craft Beer

There are three major brands Peruvians go to for their beer: Cusqueña, Cristal and Pilsen Callao. But, a flourishing craft beer scene is expanding the options for beer lovers in Peru. Some of these breweries are: Sierra Andina, Barbarian Beer, Cumbres, and Cerveceria del Valle Sagrado.

9. Mate de Coca

Mate de coca or coca tea is made with the leaves of the coca plant. A perfect remedy for altitude sickness, this hot beverage comes with a similar taste to green tea. (However, you should to keep in mind that even a cup or two of this drink will produce a positive result on a drug test. Just a warning.)

10. Algarrobina Cocktail

With the dark syrup made from the algarrobo, or black carob, tree, this ingredient is not only used in Peruvian dishes and desserts, but it has happily made its way into a cold and sweet pisco cocktail. What makes this Peruvian drink oh so delicious and a must try? Condensed milk. Algarrobina is basically dessert in a glass.

Cover photo: diariocorreo.pe

This article has been updated from its original publication written by Hope Ansanelli on January 15, 2018.