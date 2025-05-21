Airbnb Experiences: Live It. Feel It. Share It.

Just a few years ago, hotels shaped the way we traveled. Then, slowly, timeshare properties began to shift that model. This is how Airbnb was born: a platform that, after hosting nearly two billion guests, is now expanding into services and experiences, aiming to become a personal concierge.

Skylodge is also on airbnb | Photo airbnb

Airbnb has activated unique experiences in Peru that offer a way to get to know the country from within—through its people and their stories. These are deep, personal, and transformative encounters. Here are a few you can book now:

Unique properties designed for your fandom.| Photo airbnb Marvel Entertainment ®

Services for Hire

Airbnb now also offers Services on Airbnb, allowing travelers to add a personal touch to their trips. “People choose hotels for the services. They choose Airbnb for the space. Today, we offer both,” said Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky at a recent press conference.

In over 260 cities around the world, users can now add:

Private chef

Professional photography

Massages and spa treatments

Personal training

Hair, makeup, nails

Prepared meals and full-service catering

These professionals are vetted by local teams. In theory, they bring years of experience and proven reputations—some have Michelin stars, others have shot magazine covers. The best part: you don’t need to stay at an Airbnb to book them. You can schedule a massage or a yoga class in your own home with just a few clicks in the same app you’ve used to book stays.

IN THE KNOW: If you’re a chef, photographer, therapist, or artist, Airbnb now gives you a platform to share your skills with the world and turn your passion into impact. You can apply on their web.