Airbnb Experiences: Live It. Feel It. Share It.

Just a few years ago, hotels shaped the way we traveled. Then, slowly, timeshare properties began to shift that model. This is how Airbnb was born: a platform that, after hosting nearly two billion guests, is now expanding into services and experiences, aiming to become a personal concierge.
Airbnb has activated unique experiences in Peru that offer a way to get to know the country from within—through its people and their stories. These are deep, personal, and transformative encounters. Here are a few you can book now:
- Horseback ride to four hidden temples – Cusco. An intimate ride through sacred paths in Sacsayhuamán National Park. The route connects travelers to the Andean worldview and temples like Inkilltambo and the Temple of the Moon. A journey through nature, memory, and tradition.
- Cook cebiche in a Peruvian home – Lima (Lince). Spend a day in the kitchen of a Lima household. A visit to the local market, a pisco sour, Afro-Peruvian music, cajón, and even a piano at the end of the day. Learning to cook cebiche is just the beginning.
- Sandboarding in the Chilca dunes – Lima. From the city to the desert. Thrill, wind in your face, 4×4 rides, and the freedom of gliding across the sand. Everything is captured in photos and videos to keep the memories alive.
- Explore Cusco like a local – Cusco. From San Pedro Market to San Cristóbal’s viewpoints, this walking tour offers a glimpse into the city’s soul. History, flavors, and views that tell stories.
- Walk through Arequipa with a local – Arequipa. Carlos Bedoya is a guide and proud Arequipeño. He leads tours through his hometown the way one would introduce a close friend. Tip-based, and available in Spanish, English, and French.
Services for Hire
Airbnb now also offers Services on Airbnb, allowing travelers to add a personal touch to their trips. “People choose hotels for the services. They choose Airbnb for the space. Today, we offer both,” said Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky at a recent press conference.
In over 260 cities around the world, users can now add:
- Private chef
- Professional photography
- Massages and spa treatments
- Personal training
- Hair, makeup, nails
- Prepared meals and full-service catering
These professionals are vetted by local teams. In theory, they bring years of experience and proven reputations—some have Michelin stars, others have shot magazine covers. The best part: you don’t need to stay at an Airbnb to book them. You can schedule a massage or a yoga class in your own home with just a few clicks in the same app you’ve used to book stays.
IN THE KNOW: If you’re a chef, photographer, therapist, or artist, Airbnb now gives you a platform to share your skills with the world and turn your passion into impact. You can apply on their web.