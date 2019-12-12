Best Fishing Spots in Peru

Peru is rich in archaeological sites and raw nature. And, if you’re a passionate angler who cannot stay away from the reel even on vacation, you will find plenty of breathtaking fishing spots in this country.

South America is full of beautiful places to see and thousands of years of ancient history to understand. Its imposing temples and lost forests will guide your path on a spiritual journey that will help you find your true self. Along the way, you will meet friendly and welcoming people, as well as delicious cuisine that feels out of this world.

Although most people opt for Mexico and Brazil as their favorite destinations in Latin America, there are plenty of hidden gems throughout the continent.

Peru is home to the ancient Incan city of Machu Picchu and a section of the Amazon rainforest. It is also known for its world-class saltwater giants like tuna and marlin but Peru’s waters will also allow you to fish for the rainbow and brown trout. Here are some destinations you won’t want to miss in your Peruvian fishing calendar.

Lima

Peru’s capital, Lima, is home to some of the most spectacular fishing locations in the world. If trout is your main fish preference, there are plenty of great spots to try right in Lima. Out of all the locations, you should start with the Valley of Canete.

Here, you will discover wonderful lagoons and freshwater pools that will make fishing for trout a great and easy experience, even for newbies. You can go by yourself or opt to hire a tour company that will take you to the perfect spot to catch trout measuring up to 18 inches. What’s even better is that you will find great places to stay and eat nearby, so you can extend your stay for a couple of days.

Cabo Blanco, Talara

Cabo Blanco or “The White Head” is a small city on the north coast of Peru, also known as one of the best and most popular fishing spots in the country. Its turquoise waters and perfect waves in the summertime make Cabo Blanco a great destination for surfing enthusiasts, meaning you will always enjoy good company and cold beers.

The spot is great for learning the basics of fishing and, with the help of the accessories you’ll find here, you will be catching a wide variety of fish in no time. Enjoy the waves, the beaches, and the taverns nearby that serve fresh and delicious seafood recipes.

Iquitos, Amazon

Passionate anglers probably heard the stories of the fierce Butterfly peacock bass that swims in the fresh waters of the Amazon. This game is known for giving headaches even to the professionals and destroying thousands of lures and reels over the decades. Nevertheless, it is one of the most popular fish in the country and a true challenge for your skills.

If you’re looking for the adventure of your lifetime, head to the rivers of Amazon between July and November as these are the perfect months where the waters remain clear, low, and safe.

The Amazon Basin is great for adrenaline junkies as it provides the perfect spot for fishing piranha. You will require special guidance to do that and a hook and a chunk of meat to try your skills. Don’t forget that the fish is known for its razor-sharp teeth that can be extremely dangerous if you’re not careful.

Madre de Dios, Tambopata

Madre de Dios is one idyllic town stuck somewhere in the late 18th century due to the lack of access roads and proper communication means. Its population is still dedicated to gathering natural resources like wood, gold, and fruits, with limited production means.

However, Madre de Dios is also part of the Tambopata National Reserve and home of 595 different bird species, including flycatchers, antbirds, woodcreepers, tanagers, hummingbirds, parrots, toucans, trumpeters, guans, and hoatzins. You can also spot over 1200 different species of butterflies and nearly 150 species of dragonflies.

You can visit the national reserve and one of its many year-round exhibitions or even spend a few days in one of the lodging facilities offered. Pack your fishing gear as there are plenty of good spots to try your angling skills and catch a wide array of fish.