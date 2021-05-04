Destination Wedding in Peru: 10 Unique Places to Get Married

Share this...

Peru is the perfect wedding destination as it’s home to breathtaking mountains, spectacular desert and ocean landscapes, and striking forests and jungles.

I recently got married in an intimate (read: COVID-19-friendly) wedding in the U.S. Fabian, my now husband, and I were surrounded by a handful of family and friends and dozens more via Zoom. While we felt overwhelmed with the love that poured upon us, and were beyond happy with the beautifully small ceremony, I can’t help but dream of having another ceremony in my dear Peru, surrounded by its natural beauty and my family.

Peru is the ideal wedding destination. There is a perfect location for any and all tastes: Whether you want a remote ceremony surrounded by forests, or in the heart of the city inside a colonial church, or in the middle of nowhere in Peru’s Ica desert. And, what’s even better: You’re already in the ideal country to travel across for your honeymoon.

Take a look at these top wedding destinations in Peru:

1. Paracas: For a spectacular ocean view

And while you’re at it, visit the Paracas National Reserve. Have your wedding oceanside or in the Paracas desert. Either way, you’ll have a marvelous time.

2. Mancora: Not just another beach wedding

There’s something special about Peru’s northern beaches. Not only are they beautiful but the fact that it’s summer year round in northern Peru gives you more flexibility when scheduling your big date.

3. A wedding in the Sacred Valley of the Incas

Is there a more magical place than the Sacred Valley to celebrate love and feel the joy of life? Whether you choose to have a sacred ceremony at a luxury resort like Tambo del Inka or a small cottage with the Andes mountains as a backdrop, you will be blessed with the powerful energies of Mother Nature.

4. Cajamarca

Do not overlook Cajamarca, a not-so-small highland town with big charm, for your big day. Have your ceremony deep inside its forest or perhaps at one of the city’s colonial churches.

5. Tarapoto

You couldn’t ask for a more colorful backdrop for your wedding than the tropical flora that adorns the landscape of Tarapoto.

6. Arequipa

Arequipa is blessed with canyons, valleys, colonial convents and churches- and much more that it will be hard to choose where to have your ceremony.

7. Lima: A countryside wedding

Step away from Lima’s city life and have a joyful wedding in the countryside at an hacienda where you can delight your guests with a Peruvian Paso and Marinera show.

8. Lima: Escape to the mountains

Lima’s Andean plateau is breathtaking and quite easy to get to. Here’s a nice scenario: Enjoy a serene and peaceful wedding at Refugio Viñak, and for your honeymoon have an adventure or two in Lunahuana or the spectacular Cañon de Shucto.

9. Lambayeque

Not only will you have a spectacular natural backdrop for your wedding in Lambayeque, you will have the most delicious reception filled with northern Peruvian cuisine.

10. Ica: The ultimate place for your wedding in Peru

Go for the glorious wedding photos and stay for the Peruvian pisco tasting and adventurous sand dunes for the honeymoon. You will have a wedding of a lifetime in Ica.

