Discover Ancient Peru with Museo Larco (Virtually)

Got two minutes to discover ancient Peru? The museum will use its social media platforms to showcase an informative miniseries beginning this Wednesday, April 1.

Culture has never seemed so accessible as it has in these times of social distancing. Various museums and institutes across the country have gone virtual in the past few weeks. Museo Larco is the latest cultural center to offer such services. Beginning April 1, the museum will publish 15-part miniseries across their social media platforms in order to help culture vultures across the world discover ancient Peru from the safety of their homes.

If you aren’t already following or subscribed to Museo Larco’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter, now’s the time to do so. This Wednesday, the first two-minute episode will premiere across said channels. Titled “Descubre el antiguo Perú con el Museo Larco,” new episodes will appear daily for the following 15 days and will touch on subjects such as archaeology, art history, anthropology and more.

For those who continue to be on the grind working from home during this lockdown period, the museum’s website will also upload the episodes for later viewing.

Here’s a sneak peek of the miniseries:

“With each episode we will introduce a concept that invites us to reflect, and from there we, as an audience, can start to build a narrative that allows us to approach—with logic and common sense—the way in which the ancient Peruvians understood their environment, organized their world and achieved the greatness that we are so proud of,” wrote Andrés Álvarez Calderón, executive president of the Museo Larco, in a recent press release. The museum is currently closed due to nation-wide protocol in response to the ongoing COVID-19.

Renowned for its great collection of pre-Colombian artifacts (of approximately 45,000 pieces) and massive display of ceramics, Museo Larco is one of the most esteemed museums in Peru. According to TripAdvisor, Museo Larco was named among the top 20 museums in South America (2018).

Cover photo: K Tao/Flickr