Ginger Beer: Make Carsten’s Recipe at Home (Video)

Carsten Korch, founder of Traveling & Living in Peru, shows us how to make his popular ginger beer and provides tips for what to do with the tasty leftover ginger pulp.
It’s a staple at Carsten’s gatherings, favored by his guests for its perfect balance of spicy kick and refreshing carbonation. Try out Carsten’s quick and easy ginger beer recipe this weekend. It’s the perfect companion for a movie or game night.
What is ginger beer?
Ginger beer can be enjoyed as a mixer (think Moscow mule) or alone, and its origin dates back to the colonial pursuits of the UK. The drink became popular in England in the 19th century, adopted from the traditions of Asia and China. Early production of ginger beer contained around 11% alcohol, while current versions of the drink contains less than .5%.
Ginger beer is created with ginger, lemon juice, sugar and fermented starter culture known as ginger bug. To make it, you mix ginger, sugar and water, leaving the mixture to ferment for a few days. You can also make ginger beer without ginger bug, as does Carsten with the recipe below.
Recipe
250 ml lemon juice
250 ml simple sugar syrup
1/2 kilo of cut and peeled ginger
Carbonated water
Preparation:
Blend lemon juice, syrup and ginger. Strain the blend. To serve, add 10 ml of the syrup and 150 ml of carbonated water (a 1 to 15 mix gives you the best result).
Ginger pulp
What to prepare with the ginger pulp leftovers? The list is long. Carsten suggests using it to make baked goods, adding it to your smoothies, or making salad dressing and making your favorite ginger fish recipe. Incorporate ginger into your diet not just for its fiery taste but also for its anti-inflammatory and germ-fighting properties.
Photo: Carsten Korch
