Girlsplaining Returns to Lima

With international guests, a diverse agenda, and a vibrant local community, the second edition of Girlsplaining in Peru promises to be an unforgettable experience for coffee professionals and enthusiasts.

Girlsplaining lands in Lima to celebrate its second Peruvian edition on June 6, 7, and 8, 2025. This event, which has already made its mark in Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Guatemala, and Chile, has become a dynamic platform for learning, connection, and inspiration for women and gender-diverse individuals in the coffee world.

Lima will become a meeting point for three days to reflect, learn, and celebrate coffee through an inclusive, collaborative, and professional lens. The agenda includes talks, workshops, and activities led by renowned professionals from Peru and abroad. The goal is to build networks, highlight experiences, and promote shared growth through knowledge and respect.

“Peru was the first country we visited after our initial editions in Ecuador, so it will always have a special place in Girlsplaining’sGirlsplaining’s heart,” says Camila Khalifé, the initiative’s founder. “Being so close to a second edition, bigger than the first, shows us that we can build something sustainable over time. We’ve created a space where everyone—regardless of gender, background, or experience—can feel welcome, share what they know, and keep learning.”

Coffee Gathering: Conversations Around Coffee

Date: Friday, June 6

Location: Terrazas Experiencias Gastronómicas, Pueblo Libre

The heart of this edition will be the Coffee Gathering, a day of talks and connections featuring leading voices from the coffee world in the region:

Paula de Rosenweig (Mexico)

Ingrid Gasser (Bolivia)

Carolina Franco (Brazil)

Camila Khalifé (Ecuador)

Topics will include production, finance, entrepreneurship, and sensory analysis in an intimate and enriching format. In collaboration with Florencia y Fortunata, the event will also feature La Barra de Todas, a space to share coffee and experiences with all attendees. Finca Santa Estela will also be present with a special coffee bar.

Coffee Circuit: Workshops and Experiences Throughout the City

Dates: Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8

Locations: Various venues across Lima

The weekend will feature the Coffee Circuit, a diverse offering of activities led by women in allied spaces around the city. From tastings and workshops to meetups and conversation spaces, the circuit celebrates the richness and diversity of Peruvian coffee with activities for all experience levels.

Girlsplaining is a community that believes in the power of collective learning, representation, and mutual care. This edition in Lima is an open invitation to experience a transformative journey powered by a diverse, generous, and committed community.

IN THE KNOW: For more information and schedule updates visit their socials @girlsplaining.coffee