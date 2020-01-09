Government Focus on Health Care for All Peruvians in 2020

At the opening of a health center in the town of Machu Picchu, President Martin Vizcarra reiterated the government’s focus on providing health care access for all Peruvians.

President Martin Vizcarra traveled to the town of Machu Picchu on Thursday, January 8, to open a new health care center that will serve residents of the area as well as tourists.

At the opening ceremony, Vizcarra reiterated that the government’s focus this year is health care for all Peruvians. In November of last year, the government passed an emergency decree to establish urgent measures to guarantee the right to health care for all Peruvians. These measures are aimed to close the gap of Peruvians who do not have health care coverage. Currently, 4 million Peruvians do not have access to health care coverage.

Vizcarra says this goal will define the government’s public policy efforts in 2020. He mentioned the government’s commitment to finishing a new hospital in Cusco, the Hospìtal Antonio Lorena. This goal will be reached through the joint effort of national and regional governments as well as local municipalities.

Source: Andina

Cover photo: Andina