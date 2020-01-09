Home The latest news about Peru Government Focus on Health Care for All Peruvians in 2020
The latest news about Peru

Government Focus on Health Care for All Peruvians in 2020

by Traveling and Living in Peru
by
vizcarra health care
Planning a trip to Peru? Click here to take Traveling in Peru's survey to receive personalized activities and deals that fit your interests and budget!

At the opening of a health center in the town of Machu Picchu, President Martin Vizcarra reiterated the government’s focus on providing health care access for all Peruvians.

President Martin Vizcarra traveled to the town of Machu Picchu on Thursday, January 8, to open a new health care center that will serve residents of the area as well as tourists.

At the opening ceremony, Vizcarra reiterated that the government’s focus this year is health care for all Peruvians. In November of last year, the government passed an emergency decree to establish urgent measures to guarantee the right to health care for all Peruvians. These measures are aimed to close the gap of Peruvians who do not have health care coverage. Currently, 4 million Peruvians do not have access to health care coverage.

Vizcarra says this goal will define the government’s public policy efforts in 2020. He mentioned the government’s commitment to finishing a new hospital in Cusco, the Hospìtal Antonio Lorena. This goal will be reached through the joint effort of national and regional governments as well as local municipalities.

Source: Andina

Cover photo: Andina

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We help you find yourself in Peru. Since 2005, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource for those interested in traveling, living, working, and investing in Peru. We are a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about delivering reliable and unbiased content and providing amazing experiences for people visiting Peru.

You may also like

10 Must See Contemporary Buildings in Peru

Swissôtel Lima to Invest US$5 Million to Become More...

Bicentennial of Peru’s Independence: What Will Take Place in...

Sky Peru Inaugurates Arequipa-Cusco Route

Do you Need a Visa to Travel to Peru...

Capuchin Monkey Seen in Machu Picchu Sanctuary After 50...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. OK Read More