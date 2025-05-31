Guided by the Stars, Grounded in the Andes

Above the city of Cusco, where the sky feels closer to the earth, Planetarium Cusco celebrates 18 years of a unique initiative that weaves together astronomy, Andean worldview, and sustainability. Born from the dream of sharing the sky with purpose, this astronomical interpretation center transforms every night into a bridge between ancestral knowledge and modern science.

A Journey Rooted in the Andes

Founded in 2007 by Carlos Milla and Professor Erwin Salazar and now led by Ana María Milla, Planetarium Cusco has become a beacon of cultural innovation. More than just a tourist attraction, it is an immersive experience where visitors explore their place in the universe through Andean storytelling, dome projections, and telescopic observations of the southern sky.

Today, the planetarium enters a new chapter, reaffirming its commitment to intercultural education, environmental protection, and creating content with a strong local identity. Soon, it will launch its own full-dome productions—Cusco-born, globally minded.

A Space to Reconnect with What Matters

Open to local, national, and international audiences, Planetarium Cusco welcomes everyone from schoolchildren to mindful travelers who seek more than entertainment—they seek meaning. Here, science is learned through experience, the sky is observed with reverence, and the stories of the universe are told in two languages: academic and ancestral.

Deeply Committed to Social and Environmental Values

As part of its regenerative and sustainable model, the planetarium operates on photovoltaic solar energy, offers discounted rates for students and locals, and actively promotes purpose-driven tourism.

Planetarium Cusco is also beginning operations in the Sacred Valley. As part of its regenerative and sustainable vision, it is developing educational programs with social impact to bring the sky even closer to high-Andean communities. The goal is to inspire future generations through the astronomical legacy of our ancestors.

IN THE KNOW: You can make reservations by calling +51 974 877 776, visiting planetariumcusco.com, or letting us set them up for you.

International Recognition with a Local Soul

The impact of Planetarium Cusco has crossed borders: it is a member of the International Planetarium Society (IPS) and the Association of Planetariums of South America (APAS). In 2023, it was one of the 16 winners of the global contest celebrating the centennial of planetariums and has been featured in guides such as TripAdvisor, Lonely Planet, and National Geographic’s book “100 Unforgettable Nights” (2024)