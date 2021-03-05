La Peccaminosa: A Sweet Delicacy Amid COVID-19

Share this...

Find out how this former communications student took a chance during COVID-19 and ran after her dream in pastry with La Peccaminosa.

La Peccaminosa is a young brand born in November 2020. Whose owner and chef, Claudia Araucco, risked big to offer big. She went from being a communications student to leaving everything behind and pursuing her sweet dream: pastry. The pandemic gave her the excuse to start her own business.

The homemade treats

Two desserts arrived via delivery: 1 box of Güargüeros and 1 tray of Tiramisú. When I opened the box of Güargüeros -a dessert of 100% Moqueguan origin- the impact was tremendous. At first sight, they look like big cannelloni filled with manjar blanco. But they are much more than that. Claudia prepares manjar by herself in a pot; “yolks, pisco, and salt,” she says. The homemade manjar is tasty, and the dough is extremely soft and slightly crunchy. The sizes are perfect, bite-size. This dessert was my favorite! It allows them to bring to reality their philosophy of sinning little by little. The box comes with 25 Güargüeros and costs 45 soles.

Claudia’s tiramisu experience

Tiramisu is one of those desserts that lead you to the dynamic of self-deception: you eat a spoonful and enjoy it, but the dessert away because you think it is enough, and then you come back with the spoon in hand to try a little more and put it away again because it will never be enough of the deliciousness. Claudia says it is her favorite. That she herself has come up with her final recipe, discarding some that suggest using colapiz, she prefers to give way to the creaminess. She comments that the vanilla part must be the creamiest; that the combination with coffee and chocolate must be exceptional. Certainly, when you open the tray, you notice that the dessert is generous in every way. The presentation is 1kg and costs 70 soles.

The peccaminosa theory

The name she chose for her brand is based on the Italian word pecaminoso, but Claudia tells us that she sought to change the last letter to adapt it to her personal style. Her philosophy is to avoid using artificial ingredients and over-sugaring desserts. She aims to use organic packaging except for those desserts that require refrigeration, such as Tiramisu. She has dedicated enough time to her dream to offer us well-crafted desserts.

Where can you order?

Find La Peccaminosa on Instagram and Facebook, and the main food delivery platforms (Rappi and Glovo).

All photos: Maria Alejandra Baraybar