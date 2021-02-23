loader image
Michelle Obama’s Cooking Show on Netflix Will Feature Peru (Trailer)

February 23, 2021

Waffles + Mochi is Michelle Obama’s new Netflix children’s cooking show, which will feature Peru’s gastronomy.

Former First Lady of the U.S. Michelle Obama is a passionate advocate of healthy eating habits. So it’s no surprise she would launch a new cooking program for children on Netflix. The show stars Waffles and Mochi, two fun puppets who dream of becoming chefs and embark on exhilarating adventures around the world.

The duo will make it to Peru, where they will learn about the country’s gastronomy and will even pick potatoes in the Andean mountains. Watch the trailer below.

The show will air on Netflix on March 16.

The trailer in Spanish:


