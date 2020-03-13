Home The latest news about Peru National Geographic Names Cacao from Piura, Peru Best in the World
National Geographic Names Cacao from Piura, Peru Best in the World

by Traveling and Living in Peru
cacao piura best in the world
The magazine highlighted this variety of cacao in its January 2020 print issue.

The criollo cacao, a variety which grows mainly in the northern region of Piura, Peru, was highlighted as a crown jewel by National Geographic.

In its pages, the magazine illustrates the exceptional quality of the criollo cacao from Piura, which is one of 8 varieties that are found in Peru. It constitutes just 0.25% of the global production of cacao.

What makes this criollo cacao the best in the world? Upon tasting you will notice its citric notes with nuances of dried fruits. Chocolate made with this cacao is less bitter. Experts attribute its taste to the tropical climate of the region, and the ecosystem which is preserved and surrounds its cultivation.

Learn more about the benefits of cacao here, and where to taste and purchase the best chocolates of Peru here.

Source: peru.info

Cover photo: Andina

