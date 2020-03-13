National Geographic Names Cacao from Piura, Peru Best in the World

The magazine highlighted this variety of cacao in its January 2020 print issue.
The criollo cacao, a variety which grows mainly in the northern region of Piura, Peru, was highlighted as a crown jewel by National Geographic.
In its pages, the magazine illustrates the exceptional quality of the criollo cacao from Piura, which is one of 8 varieties that are found in Peru. It constitutes just 0.25% of the global production of cacao.
What makes this criollo cacao the best in the world? Upon tasting you will notice its citric notes with nuances of dried fruits. Chocolate made with this cacao is less bitter. Experts attribute its taste to the tropical climate of the region, and the ecosystem which is preserved and surrounds its cultivation.
Source: peru.info
Cover photo: Andina