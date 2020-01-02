New Access Routes to Machu Picchu to Open in 2020

Travelers will have the option of visiting the ancient citadel through two new access routes designed by the Municipality of Machu Picchu.

There are two new reasons to travel to Cusco and Machu Picchu in 2020. A budget of S/ 4 million (approximately USD $1.2 million) for the project was approved at the last Machu Picchu council meeting. The parties involved in the decision are: the Municipality of Machu Picchu, the Decentralized Directorate of Culture of Cusco and the Leadership Council of the sanctuary.

One of the routes is referred to as the Amazon access route. It will provide visitors with the opportunity to travel through the areas of San Miguel, Inkarakay, Mandor, and Puente Ruinas.

The second route connects the community of Choquellusca (which sits at the border of Piscacucho in the district of Ollantaytambo) with the archeological site of San Antonio de Torontoy. Visitors will be able to experiences these sites on their way to Machu Picchu.

The routes are designed to give tourists access to other cultural sites in the area, diversifying the options for travelers and stimulating new economic opportunities for locals.

The budget will also be used to improve and expand pedestrian pathways leading up to Machu Picchu. New viewpoints, information centers, rest stops and waste stations will also be created. Additionally, native plant gardens will be created throughout these new paths and other areas will be reforested. There will also be trainings on socially and environmentally responsible practices for local communities.

Source: Andina

