New Documentary Follows Troubled Peruvian Surfer Striving for Glory

Watch the trailer for Into the Storm, a new documentary following the life of Jhonny Guerrero, a young Peruvian surfer aspiring to be the next international champion.
Jhonny Guerrero is a natural talent riding waves and counts on the mentorship of Peruvian surfing champion Sofia Mulanovich in his quest to become a world champion. Yet, the challenges he faces in his poverty and crime-stricken world threaten his aspirations.
At just sixteen years of age, Jhonny was shot in a drive-by shooting and has to deal with his father being in prison. While praised by Mulanovich for being raw and hypnotizing on his surfboard, Jhonny must escape his chaotic environment to make it as a pro surfer.
The documentary was directed by British filmmaker Adam Brown and filmed over the course of five years. Into the Storm is part of the 2020 Brooklyn Film Festival. Viewers can watch and vote for the film until June 7, 2020. Register to watch here.
Watch the trailer below.
To learn more about the filmmaking process, click here. Follow Johnny via Instagram here, and the film here.
INTO THE STORM – TRAILER from Raw on Vimeo.
Cover photo: olasperu.com
