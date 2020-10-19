New Feline Geoglyph Discovered in the Nazca Lines Site

The once faded drawing of the feline figure was discovered and restored by archaeologists doing maintenance work in the Nazca Lines site.

Peru’s Ministry of Culture announced the discovery and restoration of a new etching located on the slopes of the Mirador Natural, a lookout hill in the Nazca Lines site in Ica, Peru.

The figure is in the shape of a giant feline, measuring 37 in height. It depicts the body of the feline in profile, with the head of the feline facing the front. The lines that outline the figure are between 30 and 40 cm wide.

According to experts, this figure – as well as those recently found nearby in Palpa) predates the famous Nazca Lines drawings, since the style of the features match the Late Paracas Period (500 BC to AD 200).

Cover photo: Andina