New Feline Geoglyph Discovered in the Nazca Lines Site

The once faded drawing of the feline figure was discovered and restored by archaeologists doing maintenance work in the Nazca Lines site.
Peru’s Ministry of Culture announced the discovery and restoration of a new etching located on the slopes of the Mirador Natural, a lookout hill in the Nazca Lines site in Ica, Peru.
The figure is in the shape of a giant feline, measuring 37 in height. It depicts the body of the feline in profile, with the head of the feline facing the front. The lines that outline the figure are between 30 and 40 cm wide.
View this post on Instagram
Descubren un nuevo geoglifo en las Líneas Nazca: un gato de 37 metros. . La figura está trazada con líneas de unos 30 centímetros de grosor en las laderas de una colina en mitad del desierto de la región de Nazca y tiene una antigüedad de 2200 años. . Forma parte de la zona considerada de los lugares con mayor interés arqueológico de Perú. Todo este tiempo permaneció oculta a pocos metros de la principal autovía que recorre de norte a sur todo el país. . El hallazgo se produjo cuando las autoridades trabajaban para mejorar el acceso al principal mirador natural que permite a los visitantes contemplar desde tierra parte de las gigantescas figuras que dominan el paisaje de la zona. . Si bien la figura fue encontrada a principios de 2020, por el cese de actividades en el lugar provocado por la pandemia de coronavirus, recién ahora se pudo terminar con el trabajo de campo y se dio a conocer la información. . Todo parece indicar que el animal pertenece a la cultura Paracas, que antecedió varios siglos a la cultura Nazca que creó los geoglifos por los que esta región es conocida. . Mientras las figuras de la cultura Nazca están hechas por hombres, para los dioses, las de los paracas son de hombres para los hombres. Este desierto inmenso constituía un paisaje cultural que estaba integrado y ocupado por la sociedad, no era un paisaje abandonado y tenía un sentido muy especial, durante cientos de años. . Las llamadas Líneas de Nazca, descubiertas en 1927, constituyen un amplísimo complejo de imágenes zoomorfas, geométricas o de plantas, cuyo descubrimiento fue posible gracias a la arqueóloga y matemática alemana María Reiche, que dedicó gran parte de su vida al estudio y conservación de los geoglifos. . #nazca #lineasdenazca #peru #animales #gatos #gatitos #mascotas #turismo #viajes #viajar
According to experts, this figure – as well as those recently found nearby in Palpa) predates the famous Nazca Lines drawings, since the style of the features match the Late Paracas Period (500 BC to AD 200).
Planning a trip to Peru in 2021? We’re here to help you travel safely. Contact our team at [email protected] to learn about our safety protocols and travel packages.
Cover photo: Andina
Now that you're here:
We're asking you, our reader, to make a contribution in support of our digital guide in order to keep informing, updating and inspiring people to visit Peru. Why now? In our near 20-year journey as the leading English-language source on travel in Peru, we've had our fair share of ups and downs-but nothing quite like the challenges brought forth in the first quarter of 2020.
By adapting to the changing face of the tourism and travel industry (on both local and international levels), we have no doubt we will come out stronger-especially with the support of our community. Because you will travel again, and we will be ready to show you the best of Peru.
Your financial support means we can keep sharing the best of Peru through high-quality stories, videos and insights provided by our dedicated team of contributors and editors based in Peru. And of course, We are here to answer your questions and help whenever you need us.
As well, it makes possible our commitment to support local and small businesses that make your visit an unforgettable one. Your support will help the people working in these industries get back on their feet once the world allows us to make our dream of enjoying everything Peru has to offer a reality again-from its mouthwatering gastronomy, thriving Amazon and archaeological wonders such as Machu Picchu.
Together, we will find a way through this. As a member of our community, your contribution, however big or small, is valuable.
Support Traveling & Living in Peru from as little as $1 - and it only takes a minute. Thank you!