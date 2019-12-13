Peru to Tax Netflix, Uber and other Digital Companies

The decree would tax sales made by digital companies in Peru.

Peru’s National Superintendence of Tax Administration (SUNAT) is working to pass a decree that would implement tax on sales for all digital companies in the country. This includes Netflix, Uber and Spotify among others. It is unclear whether companies such as Rappi would also fall under this decree.

Reuters reports that SUNAT is working with the ministry of finance to have the measure pass as emergency decree so congressional approval would not be needed.

Countries such as Argentina and Mexico have similar measures to collect sales tax from digital companies. Peru expects to collect approximately S/ 150 million or USD $44 million with this measure next year.

According to Andina, the SUNAT surpassed the amount collected in taxes in 2018 just in the first half of 2019.

Source: Reuters, BN Americas

Cover photo: Andina