BOB, the Milan Bar Where Cocktails Tell Stories (and a Peruvian Runs the Show)

In the heart of Milan’s vibrant Isola district, where Art Nouveau facades meet bold street art and design stores sit next to jazz clubs, there’s a bar that goes beyond great drinks. Its name is BOB, and it’s not just a place to grab a cocktail; it’s a space where stories are told, flavors meet cultures, and a Peruvian bartender is making waves.

Back in June Bartender John Eder Rojas from Bijou Bar was a guest bartender at Bob | All Photos by Bob Milano.

BOB is more than a bar. It’s a flexible, atmospheric space with both an indoor lounge and an outdoor patio, perfect for everything from a casual meeting to a full-on celebration. But what really sets it apart is the cocktail menu—built like a short story collection, full of fictional missions, 1930s intrigue, and historic inspiration.

Take Killer or Cure, a drink born from a made-up spy mission at the Savoy in London, or Ultimo Racconto, a tale that unfolds in Paris with a dash of political tension. The storytelling is part of the charm, but the cocktails themselves are balanced, creative, and seriously delicious.

From low-alcohol and non-alcoholic options with Italian amaros and tropical notes, to bold Old Fashioneds made with banana, beetroot, or even nori syrup, there’s a drink here for everyone. Whiskey lovers will enjoy the dedicated Whiskey Experience section, and yes—there’s even a proper Chilcano made with Quebranta Pisco, lime, ginger ale, and bitters.

This year, BOB is also expanding into the adjoining space, where a new signature cocktail experience will take place—alongside the third chapter in the ongoing tasting menu series.

A Menu That Travels Across Asia

The food here goes far beyond the average bar snack. Inspired by Chinese, Asian, and fusion cuisines, the menu includes steamed dumplings with pork, duck, shrimp, or even ricotta and saffron; bao buns with brisket, glazed shrimp, or mustard tofu; and standout mains like pork belly with cauliflower cream and apple, or seared red tuna with shacha sauce and yuzu-buttered greens. Whether you’re in the mood for tempura, sashimi, noodles or something heartier, the menu is surprising, well-executed, and full of flavor.

Meet César, the Peruvian Behind the Bar

César Araujo Huarcaya the Leader of Bob Milano and other projects within the group.

Running the bar is César Araujo Huarcaya, a Peruvian bartender making his mark in Milan’s cocktail scene. César brings Latin American creativity and warmth to the BOB experience, and you can feel it, whether it’s in the drinks, the service, or the overall vibe. He also heads the team at Chinese Box, BOB’s sister venue, and also works with Agua Sancta a tropical inspired high energy bar and Percento Lab, a cocktail R&D space offering courses and catering.

This year, BOB is also expanding into the adjoining space, where a new signature cocktail experience will take place—alongside the third chapter in the ongoing tasting menu series.

Cesar creating new cocktails at the new Bob location.

BOB is stylish but unpretentious, international without losing its soul, and one more example of how Peruvians continue to stand out around the world, not just in kitchens, but also behind the bar.

Whether you live in Milan or are just passing through, make sure to stop by Isola and meet the Peruvian bartender who’s shaking things up.