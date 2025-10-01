Peruvian Brewery Wins Gold at the European Beer Star 2025 in Germany

At one of the world’s most respected beer competitions, the European Beer Star 2025, held during the Drinktec Trade Fair in Munich, Germany, the small but determined Cervecería 7 Vidas from Tacna achieved what few Latin American breweries have accomplished: two gold medals and one silver among more than two thousand international contenders.

Competing against nearly 2,200 beers from 74 categories, 7 Vidas impressed the jury with its Flanders Red and Russian Imperial Stout, both of which were awarded gold, while its Smoked Porter earned silver. The recognition places this southern Peruvian brewery among the most celebrated names in the global craft beer scene.

The competition’s tasting sessions took place over two days in Nuremberg, Germany, earlier this August. A panel of 150 experts, including master brewers, sommeliers, and sensory judges, evaluated each beer through blind tastings focused on aroma, flavor, appearance, and authenticity of style. Only the top three beers in each category earned medals.

“It was a night that will go down in history. We were recognized as one of the most awarded breweries at this event, bringing home three historic medals for Peru,” said Marco Málaga, CEO and brewmaster of 7 Vidas. “From our small brewery in Tacna, we’re helping put Peru on the world beer map.”

Founded in southern Peru, 7 Vidas is part of a new wave of Peruvian craft breweries that combine technical precision with local identity. Their work represents not only a dedication to quality but also a growing confidence in what can be produced locally, and enjoyed globally.