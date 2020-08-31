Callao Mussels: Peruvian Recipe by Chef Martin Morales (Video)

A colorful and refreshing dish. These Callao mussels, inspired by the busy port city north of Lima, are perfect for a quick lunch enjoyed outside under the sun.

Learn how to make these quick and delicious Callao mussels at home with chef Martin Morales. You’ll find this to be a fun way to use fresh ingredients bought at your local market.

Ingredients for Callao mussels

24 large mussels, cleaned, debearded and steamed

½ red onion, finely chopped

2 chillis, finely chopped

1 tomato, cut into cubes

100g sweetcorn

2 limes

1 tbsp fresh coriander, finely chopped

Salt & pepper

Preparation

1. Grab some steamed fresh mussels

2. Finely chop some onions and chillis.

3. Then coriandar, chop it all up!

4. Add some tomatoes and sweetcorn.

5. Squeeze some limes, add pepper and mix up.

6. Pour over the mixture and you’re done! Enjoy your Callao mussels.

Cover photo: Martin’s Peruvian Kitchen Youtube Channel

About Chef Martin Morales

Martin is a chef and CEO of Ceviche Family, a group which includes Ceviche restaurant in Soho, London, Andina in Shoreditch, as well as a bakery, record label, and art gallery. As a pioneer of Peruvian food in the UK, his restaurant Ceviche kick-started the explosion of Peruvian food in the area and has become one of London’s best and most loved restaurants. Martin is the author of the books Ceviche and Andina.

Listen to his eclectic playlist here.

This article has been updated from its original publication on January 6, 2016.