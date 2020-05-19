Peruvian Writer Tells Story of Peru’s Melting Glaciers (Video)

Erika Stockholm narrates her chilling tale based on the reality of Peru’s melting glaciers. Could there be a happy ending?

The dark cloud of climate change seems to have been overshadowed by the recent global pandemic in terms of news coverage, but the reality remains. Peru’s melting glaciers continue to affect surrounding communities, such as those near Peruvian glaciers Shallap and Vallunaraju of the Cordillera Blanca. In order to shine light on the issue, Peruvian writer Erika Stockholm put pen to paper to create a fantastical tale brushed with harsh strokes of reality.

Titled “Glacier Shallap—Or the Sad Tale of a Dying Glacier,” Stockholm narrates the lifetime of a glacier. She touches on issues that are particularly prevalent at these times and points to how we take natural resources for granted, assuming they will be a constant in our lives.

While it may not seem like a tale for children, “Glacier Shallap” closes with a sign of hope. Of course, the true outcome depends on us, the audience.

And Glacier Shallap does in fact exist. Located near Huaraz in northern Peru, the glacier is tucked in the Huascaran National Park. Lake Shallap (Laguna Shallap)—referred to in Stockholm’s tale as once a rich source of trout—is a beautiful body of green water that sits high at 4250 masl.

Stockholm and glaciology experts will discuss how Peru’s melting glaciers will have a regional and global impact in an upcoming live webinar. Hosted by Hay Festival, it is part of the Trans.MISSION II series in which leading environmental researchers with award-winning storytellers discuss scientific and environmental issues. The event takes place Saturday, May 23, 2020. Registration is free and you can sign up here.

Watch Stockholm read and perform her tale of Glacier Shallap here:

Cover image: Screenshot from YouTube