Peruvian Writer Tells Story of Peru’s Melting Glaciers (Video)

Erika Stockholm narrates her chilling tale based on the reality of Peru’s melting glaciers. Could there be a happy ending?
The dark cloud of climate change seems to have been overshadowed by the recent global pandemic in terms of news coverage, but the reality remains. Peru’s melting glaciers continue to affect surrounding communities, such as those near Peruvian glaciers Shallap and Vallunaraju of the Cordillera Blanca. In order to shine light on the issue, Peruvian writer Erika Stockholm put pen to paper to create a fantastical tale brushed with harsh strokes of reality.
Titled “Glacier Shallap—Or the Sad Tale of a Dying Glacier,” Stockholm narrates the lifetime of a glacier. She touches on issues that are particularly prevalent at these times and points to how we take natural resources for granted, assuming they will be a constant in our lives.
While it may not seem like a tale for children, “Glacier Shallap” closes with a sign of hope. Of course, the true outcome depends on us, the audience.
And Glacier Shallap does in fact exist. Located near Huaraz in northern Peru, the glacier is tucked in the Huascaran National Park. Lake Shallap (Laguna Shallap)—referred to in Stockholm’s tale as once a rich source of trout—is a beautiful body of green water that sits high at 4250 masl.
Stockholm and glaciology experts will discuss how Peru’s melting glaciers will have a regional and global impact in an upcoming live webinar. Hosted by Hay Festival, it is part of the Trans.MISSION II series in which leading environmental researchers with award-winning storytellers discuss scientific and environmental issues. The event takes place Saturday, May 23, 2020. Registration is free and you can sign up here.
Watch Stockholm read and perform her tale of Glacier Shallap here:
Cover image: Screenshot from YouTube
Now that you're here:
We're asking you, our reader, to make a contribution in support of our digital guide in order to keep informing, updating and inspiring people to visit Peru. Why now? In our near 20-year journey as the leading English-language source on travel in Peru, we've had our fair share of ups and downs-but nothing quite like the challenges brought forth in the first quarter of 2020.
By adapting to the changing face of the tourism and travel industry (on both local and international levels), we have no doubt we will come out stronger-especially with the support of our community. Because you will travel again, and we will be ready to show you the best of Peru.
Your financial support means we can keep sharing the best of Peru through high-quality stories, videos and insights provided by our dedicated team of contributors and editors based in Peru. And of course, We are here to answer your questions and help whenever you need us.
As well, it makes possible our commitment to support local and small businesses that make your visit an unforgettable one. Your support will help the people working in these industries get back on their feet once the world allows us to make our dream of enjoying everything Peru has to offer a reality again-from its mouthwatering gastronomy, thriving Amazon and archaeological wonders such as Machu Picchu.
Together, we will find a way through this. As a member of our community, your contribution, however big or small, is valuable.
Support Traveling & Living in Peru from as little as $1 - and it only takes a minute. Thank you!