Pisco Punch Week 2025: Seven Days to Celebrate Peru’s Legendary Cocktail

The Pisco Punch, a legendary cocktail born in San Francisco with a Peruvian soul, is back in the spotlight with a unique celebration in Lima. Since 2011, the Asociación Pisco Punch, in collaboration with historian Guillermo Toro-Lira, has promoted this drink worldwide, making it a new ambassador for Pisco.

In 2025, the tradition takes a bold step forward: two women are leading the transformation of this commemoration into Pisco Punch Week. This immersive experience aims to become Peru’s next “cool week” of cocktail culture. From August 23 to August 30, Peru will live seven days of liquid culture with bars, restaurants, and cultural spaces paying tribute to this icon through signature cocktails, tastings, pairings, and immersive experiences that connect history, creativity, and national pride.

This year, International Pisco Punch Day falls on August 29, with more than 50 participating bars across Peru hosting official celebrations in partnership with renowned Pisco producers, including Fontana, Buena Cosecha, Qolle, Intipalka, Sérvulo, Lablanco, Barsol, Navas de Tolosa, La Botija, and Gran Paso.

The full list of participants, follow Pisco Punch's official Instagram and Facebook: @piscopunch.

Among the featured bars and restaurants are Astrid & Gastón, Hotel Bolívar, Curanderas, Tomo, La Cuadra de Salvador, Osaka, Lady Bee, Osso, Bar Inglés, Cala, La Mar, Hotel B, Señorío de Sulco, Panchita, and many more — all joining forces to celebrate Pisco Punch as a true icon of Peruvian mixology.

The voices behind Pisco Punch Week

Beckie Rosales, who has spent 15 years rescuing and sharing this recipe at bars across the country, embodies the power of tradition. Her deep knowledge of pisco, grapes, and the passion around Peru’s flagship spirit has kept the legacy of Pisco Punch alive.

This year, Beckie is joined by Carolina García, a specialist in gastronomic marketing, who brings a disruptive and creative vision to position Pisco on par with the world’s great spirits.

“I want Pisco and Peruvian gastronomic experiences to generate the same synergy we see in other cultures with their spirits. We already have the Pisco Sour as an emblem, but Pisco’s potential goes far beyond that. It’s time to make it resonate worldwide,” says Carolina García. “For years, Pisco Punch was hidden on menus, and I kept it alive out of sheer passion. Today, Peruvian mixology is at another level, and with joint effort, we can put Pisco Punch back on the international radar,” adds Beckie Rosales.

A legacy that once conquered the world

Pisco Punch was created in the late 19th century by Scotsman Duncan Nicol at the historic Bank Exchange Saloon in San Francisco. Made with Pisco, pineapple, lemon, sugar, and distilled water, it won over travelers, writers, and artists, becoming a symbol of sophistication and an example of “liquid diplomacy” that connected Peru with the world.

More than a century later, Pisco Punch is back — renewed and reimagine Pisco Punch Week 2025 is a reason to raise a glass and a cultural movement that celebrates tradition and modernity, identity and pride.