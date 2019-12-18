Recipe: Maca Smoothie for Fertility and Better Sex

How about a smoothie that is not only sweet and delicious but will enhance fertility and boost your sexual desire? Here’s the Maca smoothie recipe we can all benefit from.

Enjoy the smoothie with your partner, the benefits work for both men and women. Maca is one of Peru’s most popular superfoods and is known worldwide as the Peruvian version of ginseng due to the similarities in physical appearance as well as similarities in health benefits.

History of Maca

Maca root is native to and cultivated in the Andean region. It’s been used by people of the region for more than 2,000 years and it is said that Inca warriors used it to help their performance.

Maca Powder Health Benefits

Research shows that the maca root is rich in iron, calcium, potassium, copper, and zinc. It is also high in amino acids. Here are the benefits of interest for this particular smoothie:

Increased libido. It is known as an aphrodisiac, helping increase libido in both men and women.

Improved sperm count and volume. The black variation of maca root can increase sperm count and volume. levels as well as sperm volume.

Hormone balance. Maca is used medicinally to balance menopause and PMS symptoms in women, as well as balance and support hormones involved in female fertility.

Erectile dysfunction. Maca is also used as a natural supplement to treat erectile dysfunction.

Maca root helps to stabilize our circulatory system, lymph system, hormone system, muscular system, and more.

Uses

You can find maca in various forms, the most common being powder. We recommend always using organic powder. You can include its extract in your natural juices or mix the powder in your morning oatmeal, yogurt, cereal or nut butters. You can also make soups and other food recipes with maca root.

Recipe

This maca smoothie recipe was originally published on SuperfoodLiving.com:

Ingredients

¼ cup frozen strawberries

½ frozen or fresh banana

¼ cup peaches or mango

1 tbsp dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa content) or raw cacao powder

1 tbsp maca powder

1 cup of milk (unsweetened almond milk, coconut milk, or regular low fat milk)

Optional: cacao nibs for garnish

Directions

Add all ingredients to blender and blend until perfectly smooth.

Garnish with cacao nibs.

Serve immediately.

Cover photo: Andina