Tablets Purchased for Peruvian Students in Rural and Urban Areas

The government also postponed in-person classes. 719,000 tablets will be distributed in rural zones, while 123,780 will be for students in urban areas.
On April 18, 2020, President Martin Vizcarra said he approved the purchasing of educational tablets, after announcing that in-person classes throughout the country will be postponed indefinitely.
Per the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, in-person classes will not resume the first week of May as previously stated. The aim is to avoid contagion in classrooms. A new date has yet to be set.
The goal behind the emergency decree to purchase the tablets is to close the educational gap between students living in urban areas and those in rural areas who lack the resources to continue their education at home.
The tablets will have wireless internet and will include solar chargers. 97,756 tablets have also been purchased for teachers in these areas. Walter Quertehuari, the president residing over the administration of the Communal Reserve Amarakaeri (ECA-RCA), in Madre de Dios, indicates that simultaneous efforts to bring broadband internet access to these rural areas should be implemented, in order for students to fully benefit from the tablets.
The government has not provided details about the technology behind the tablets that will be purchased, and how students in rural areas without internet access will be able to use them.
Source: Andina
Cover photo: Andina