Tahuayo Lodge in the Amazon Wins Environmental Award

The lodge, located near Iquitos in the upper Amazon basin of Peru, was recognized for its eco-friendly efforts by the country’s Ministry of the Environment.

Amazonia Expeditions’ (AE) Tahuayo Lodge received the Antonio Brack Egg National Environmental Award for being the most socially and environmentally responsible business in Peru. The award was presented on December 18, 2019 by president Martin Vizcarra.

The lodge sits along the Tahuayo river, approximately 4 hours away from Iquitos by boat, and consists of an impressive connection of seventeen cabins that are raised above the ground on stilts. Amazonia Expeditions has provided travel experiences in the region since 1981, and also supported the establishment of the 1.1 million acre Tamsahiyacu Tahuayo Regional Community Conservation Area. It’s within this ecologically diverse area that AE created the Amazon Research Center Peru Lodge (ARC), located just upriver from the main lodge. Both facilities are known for providing meaningful travel experiences for its guests and also supporting local research and economic opportunities for the residents of the area.

As a leading ecotourism operator Amazonia Expeditions is also concerned with providing sustainable livelihoods and access to health and educational services in the region. In 2007, AE owner Dolly Beaver created the non-profit Angels of the Amazon, which helped create a health clinic, high school and scholarship opportunities for locals.

For more information about the Tahuayo Lodge, visit perujungle.com

Source: PR Newswire

Cover photo: perujungle.com