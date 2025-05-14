The Man Who Made the World Fall in Love with Peru

Carsten Korch was not born in Peru but found his home and purpose here. Danish by birth and Peruvian at heart, he left a legacy far beyond his projects. This is the story of a man who always saw beyond the mountains.

On May 13, 2025, Carsten Korch passed away at 59. His departure surprised many, but those who knew him know that his mark is far from disappearing. He was a man who lived intensely and left a profound impact.

Who Was Carsten Korch?

Carsten was born in Denmark, but over 20 years ago, he chose Peru as his home. He founded Living in Peru, a pioneering platform connecting the world with the essence of Peruvian culture. His career began as a PR Manager for iconic bands like Metallica, Def Leppard, and U2 in Europe. However, it was in Peru that he found his true mission.

In 2003, he launched Livinginperu.com, a digital window that allowed Peruvians and foreigners to rediscover the country. He also published the bestseller 101 Reasons to Be Proud of Peru, which sold 10,000 printed copies and was downloaded more than 150,000 times in its digital version. In 2022, he released From Dreamer to Entrepreneur, a practical book that told his entrepreneurial story and aimed to inspire others.

The Legacy of a Visionary

Photo: Carsten Korch

Carsten was a man who always sought to learn and adapt, even when the world around him changed. His legacy is not limited to his books or his website. It is the impact he left on the people who knew him, the entrepreneurs he inspired, and the community of expatriates he helped build.

“I had the privilege of having Carsten as my Boss at Living in Peru for about 5 years. For that period of time, he became a sort of father figure for me— in fact, he was the first person to arrive at the hospital and congratulate my husband and me after my son was born. He was full of encouragement and believed in people so much that it made you start to believe in yourself. He prided himself as an entrepreneur but it was clear he wanted everyone to succeed.” Agnes Rivera

“I met Carsten in 2011 and he changed the trajectory of my life. He gave me a platform as a writer that opened my eyes to the beauty of my country and opened many doors for me in Peru and abroad. I will be forever grateful for his generosity and his friendship. He was always there to listen, give advice and laugh. Thank you, Carsten, for all that you did. My condolences to his lovely family.” Susana Aguirre

“When I first met Carsten, I felt so welcomed to be part of Traveling & Living in Peru. He had so much energy, encouragement, was so ambitious, and his positivity was infectious. I remember his laughter when we decided to post an April Fool’s joke of a llama laying an egg, he thought it was so hilarious. He always had entrepreneurial ideas and would bounce them off of my husband, Ricardo, who is in digital marketing. Our condolences to Carsten’s family, we can only imagine what amazing memories they have with him.” Dawn Brookes

Carsten Is Gone, But His Vision Remains

It lives on in every photo that captures the Andean sunrise, in every dish he enjoyed, in those journeys that inspired his projects, in his children, and the heart of his wife, Virginia. And in every traveler who pauses to see Peru with fresh eyes.

To me, Carsten was a man who knew how to see beyond. In every meeting, he asked me, “What do you need today to be happy and feel good, and how do we achieve it?” In the end, he was human. Thank you, Boss! Keep traveling and living in our hearts.

