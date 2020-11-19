Video: CNN Reports on Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Trial in Peru

CNN takes a look at the scene where thousands of Peruvians in Lima have volunteered to be a part of the clinical trials of a Chinese COVID-19 vaccines. The news media follows Katia Mamani, 30 years of age, a volunteer from a heavily hit neighborhood in Lima’s La Victoria District, Cerro el Pino.

After going through a medical examination determining if she is a good candidate, Katia is ready to receive the vaccine. She is excited to volunteer, having seen the devastating consequences of the virus in her neighborhood.

What the CNN video here.

Cover photo: Andina

