Wanderlust Playlist: Our Favorite Songs for Escapism

Listen up: The Traveling & Living in Peru team gathered a few favorite tunes that transport us to another place, another time and keep us dreaming of new adventures.
The last couple of months haven’t been the best. However, we have been able to find some pockets of joy giving our mood the boost it deserves. Because of the transformative power of music, we decided to put together a list of songs to share with you. The songs fall under a wanderlust theme because, as you might suspect, we continuously dream of once again embarking on new adventures.
Until then, we hope you enjoy these songs as much as we do. Listen on either on Spotify or Youtube. If you were wondering who from our team selected each song and why, keep reading:
Carsten Korch- Founder
- Here Comes The Sun by The Beatles: Every morning I open my eyes, I look forward to seeing the sun. I start dreaming about places I’d like to explore. This song enhances the light of the sun and my desire to see more of the world.
- Beautiful Day by U2: When listening to this song, once again I’m seduced to look for beautiful places in my mind that I like to visit with my family and friends.
- Days Like This by Van Morrison: Often we don’t have or take the time to dream and imagine ourselves in other places and situations. This song takes me there.
Susana Aguirre- Marketing
- Rapto by Gustavo Cerati: The song is part of the album “Fuerza Natural” that celebrates voyages, trips and discovery. Roadtrips, solo trips: discovering the unknown in the world and within yourself. The song Rapto makes you want to get in your car, start the engine and drive south to the Patagonia.
- A Message To You Rudy by The Specials: This song has nothing to do with travel but I listened to it over and over again on my last visit to Brooklyn and it transports me right back to walking by the neighborhood brownstones, grabbing iced coffee at the local coffee shop, and sitting outside on a sunny day while people watching.
- Award Tour by A Tribe Called Quest: The electric piano, the bass. A classic that still gets me fired up: We on Award Tour with Muhammad my man going each and every place with the mic in their hand Chinatown, Spokane, London, Tokyo.
Agnes Rivera- Editor-in-Chief
- Maps by Yeah Yeah Yeahs: Even though this song is about a relationship, I prefer to take it literally and think of it as a love song for maps. I also love Karen O.
- Get Lost by The Babies: One of the best feelings of traveling is to feel displaced, lost and unseen—it’s like throwing on a magic cape and becoming invisible. No one knows you, has expectations for you or asks anything of you. You get to wander and observe, two of my favorite things.
- A Foggy Day by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong: Whenever I travel to a new city I try to spend as much time walking around as possible. If I’m by myself I’ll put on headphones, and this song can make me fall in love and find something romantic about any destination. Maybe it’s because it reminds me a lot of being at home and listening to my mom’s records.
Flavia Hurtado- Destination Expert
- Chop Suey! by System Of A Down: I traveled around all Europe listening to this song. The best memory I have was being in the Roman Coliseum and walking around the place repeating this song over and over again- it brought a very different vibe to the experience.
- I Lived by OneRepublic: Reminds me that in the short time I’ve been on this earth, I’ve been able to travel to many places and I’m grateful for that.
- Senza Filtro by Loomy: I love the beat of the song and how, even though it talks about Instagram filters, the names are from different parts of the world and it just takes me there.
Cover photo: Canva