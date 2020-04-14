How to Experience Peru During Self-Isolation (Updated)

We’re all going through a cycle of emotions these days, but feeling bored shouldn’t be one of them. Here’s how to experience Peru from the comfort of your home or hotel.

These past few weeks of quarantine have been a test of patience (with other household members), self control (to refrain from going out) and creativity (what to do with so much time and in one place). Whether you find yourself at home or stuck in a hotel, be sure that you can still experience Peru.

The following resources will give you and your family plenty of entertainment and learning opportunities—not to mention quality moments together. Here’s how to experience Peru during social distancing:

Watch an inspiring Peruvian performance

Delve into the national arts scene by streaming a movie filmed, directed and starring Peruvian talent. The Centro Cultural PUCP (Cultural Center of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru) has been streaming videos all of April. To see what films are coming up and how to access, visit their Facebook page.

If live theater suits your taste, don’t miss out on the Gran Teatro Nacional’s virtual transmissions of opera, dance, theater for all ages, and concerts. There’s no reason why not to get dressed up (or at least dressed), grab some popcorn and enjoy a cultural night in.

Tour Peru’s National Museums (virtually)

Explore Ayacucho’s Museum of Regional History and La Libertad’s Chan Chan Site Museum before your morning coffee has a chance to cool. Peru’s Ministry of Culture currently offers virtual tours through 19 of Peru’s museums via this webpage.

Don’t miss this new cultural experience that includes popular sites such as the Pachacamac Museum and Lima’s Lugar de la Memoria (exploring terrorism in Peru during the late 20th century).

Listen to classic Peruvian voices and beats

When life seems to be on standby, the best remedy is to push play and listen to music. A playlist celebrating Peruvian pioneers in music is a sure way to fill you with pride and maybe even nostalgia.

The National Theater of Peru put together this playlist celebrating Chabuca Granda, the late darling of Criollo music. Get your isolation party started with this playlist of cumbia (with a touch of psychedelic rock) and bolero from Infopesa, one of the most influential record companies in Peru during the 70s and 80s.

Cook up a storm

Before your non-stop cleaning turns into an obsessive disorder, it’s time to get the kitchen a bit messy. Peru is the top culinary destination in the world and we have the recipes to prove it. In times like these the ideal meal is comforting, cheap and has potential for leftovers. A few of our favorites: aguadito de pollo (chicken and rice soup); causa de cangrejo (the crab filling can be replaced with shredded chicken or even canned tuna); and a filling tarwi salad.

Try to find a recipe that you already have the ingredients for. And if you do head out for a grocery run, be sure to wash your hands and any fresh produce as soon as you return home.

Explore the fauna and flora of Peru

For those young at heart or with young children at home, looking at furry animals never ceases to bring a smile to the face. Why learn about Peru’s biodiversity and unique collection of flora and fauna? Mother Nature keeps working up schemes to get attention, so let’s give it to Her.

Bizarre fruit, native superfoods, lovable llamas and endangered animals of the cloud forest—to experience Peru is to celebrate its natural diversity.

Flip through digital reads and recommended titles

Have you ever been to the National Library of Peru? For those that live beyond the vicinity of the San Borja district or one a tight travel itinerary, the answer is likely no. Now there’s no excuse to not pick up a good read with the library’s selection of e-books.

Brush up on your Spanish comprehension and read from classic Latin American authors, translated works of English literature and even children’s books. Registration is free and books are “checked out” one at a time. Register here.

As well, if you have access to delivery services, add these recommended books about Peru to your reading list.

This article has been updated since its original publication on March 24, 2020.