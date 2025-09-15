Which Lounge Should You Choose?

If you’re flying out of Jorge Chávez International Airport (LIM), chances are you’ve wondered which lounge is worth your time: The Club or the LATAM Lounge. Both new installations offer comfort before your flight, but they cater to slightly different travelers. Here’s a side-by-side comparison to help you decide.

Latam’s VIP Lounge The Club LIM

Location and Access

The Club: Located in the international departures area. Access with Priority Pass, LoungeKey, partner airlines like Iberia, KLM Air France, Plus Ultra, Air Europa, United, or by paying a $55 walk-in fee.

LATAM VIP Lounge: Exclusive to LATAM business class passengers, LATAM Pass Elite members (Platinum, Black, Black Signature), and Delta Diamond & Platinum Medallion Emerald/Sapphire members.

Food and Drinks

The Club offers an updated menu featuring a selection of hot and cold dishes, as well as a full bar. Coffee comes from Britt (Cusco origin), prepared by an in-house barista

LATAM VIP Lounge: Buffet-style dining with Peruvian and international options, curated wine selection, and premium spirits. A coffee station is also available.

Design and Atmosphere

The Club: Art-focused design with works. Stylish, modern, and intimate, differentiated areas.

LATAM VIP Lounge: Much larger, with floor-to-ceiling windows, contemporary Peruvian design, and different zones for relaxation, dining, and work.

Amenities

The Club: Quiet rest area Business center with 4 private workstations Business Meeting room Kids’ zone with streaming and games Showers with luxury amenities, includes plug to charge equipment



LATAM VIP Lounge: Private nap rooms Business center with 2 private workstations Showers with luxury amenities Kids’ area and family-friendly spaces



Which Lounge Wins?

If you’re flying LATAM or hold Delta medalion status, the LATAM VIP Lounge is the obvious choice — bigger space, premium amenities, and tailored to frequent flyers.

If you’re traveling on other airlines or want a Priority Pass option, The Club is a solid alternative, offering local coffee, Peruvian art, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

No matter which you choose, both lounges upgrade your Lima Airport experience far beyond the busy departure hall.