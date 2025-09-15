Traveling in Peru

Which Lounge Should You Choose?

By Living in Peru Travel Team

Share

If you’re flying out of Jorge Chávez International Airport (LIM), chances are you’ve wondered which lounge is worth your time: The Club or the LATAM Lounge. Both new installations offer comfort before your flight, but they cater to slightly different travelers. Here’s a side-by-side comparison to help you decide.

Latam’s VIP Lounge
The Club LIM

Location and Access

  • The Club: Located in the international departures area. Access with Priority Pass, LoungeKey, partner airlines like Iberia, KLM Air France, Plus Ultra, Air Europa, United, or by paying a $55 walk-in fee.
  • LATAM VIP Lounge: Exclusive to LATAM business class passengers, LATAM Pass Elite members (Platinum, Black, Black Signature), and Delta Diamond & Platinum Medallion Emerald/Sapphire members.

Food and Drinks

  • The Club offers an updated menu featuring a selection of hot and cold dishes, as well as a full bar. Coffee comes from Britt (Cusco origin), prepared by an in-house barista
  • LATAM VIP Lounge: Buffet-style dining with Peruvian and international options, curated wine selection, and premium spirits. A coffee station is also available.

Design and Atmosphere

  • The Club: Art-focused design with works. Stylish, modern, and intimate, differentiated areas.
  • LATAM VIP Lounge: Much larger, with floor-to-ceiling windows, contemporary Peruvian design, and different zones for relaxation, dining, and work.

Amenities

  • The Club:
    • Quiet rest area
    • Business center with 4 private workstations
    • Business Meeting room
    • Kids’ zone with streaming and games
    • Showers with luxury amenities, includes plug to charge equipment

  • LATAM VIP Lounge:
    • Private nap rooms
    • Business center with 2 private workstations
    • Showers with luxury amenities
    • Kids’ area and family-friendly spaces

Which Lounge Wins?

  • If you’re flying LATAM or hold Delta medalion status, the LATAM VIP Lounge is the obvious choice — bigger space, premium amenities, and tailored to frequent flyers.
  • If you’re traveling on other airlines or want a Priority Pass option, The Club is a solid alternative, offering local coffee, Peruvian art, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

No matter which you choose, both lounges upgrade your Lima Airport experience far beyond the busy departure hall.

Living in Peru Travel Team
Living in Peru Travel Team

Table of contents

Read more

Local News

Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource and travel agency for those interested in traveling, living and working in Peru.

ABOUT US

Trending

Categories