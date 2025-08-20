LATAM’s New Business Lounge in Lima Elevates the Premium Travel Experience

The Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima has taken a giant leap forward in the world of premium travel. With the opening of LATAM’s new Business Lounge, travelers now have access to a space that redefines international standards.

Spanning over 2,400 square meters, the lounge offers two distinct experiences: Premium and Signature. Each space is inspired by Peru’s diverse geography and cultural identity. The Premium side reflects the country’s coastline, with silver-toned details at the entrance that evoke the shimmering Pacific. The Signature side takes its cues from the Andean highlands, where golden accents mark the entrance and interiors pay tribute to the richness of the Andean highlands.

This duality is an immersion of the senses. Guests are invited to experience Peru through every detail: the visual harmony of textures and colors, and a custom aroma blends with those of fresh coffee brewed by the expert barista on the bar, the flavors of an elevated culinary program, and even the tactile feel of handcrafted, high-traffic finishes that balance durability with refinement.

The lounge is the product of a creative collaboration between the award-winning architectural studio Barclay & Crousse and interior architect Jordi Puig. Together, they’ve woven local materials, such as wood, polished terrazzo, onyx, and artisanal textiles, into a space that feels distinctly South American while maintaining a contemporary, global appeal.

Gastronomy that Travels with You

The culinary program is helmed by celebrated Peruvian chef James Berckemeyer, founder of Cosme and a fixture in Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants. His approach to the lounge menu bridges comfort and sophistication. The result is a buffet that adapts throughout the day, from vibrant breakfasts to hearty hot dishes that sustain long-haul travelers.

Alongside the food, a cosmopolitan bar offers a selection of wines, premium spirits, and classic cocktails. At the same time, the coffee program, anchored by the specialty brand Café NOS, ensures that every espresso or cappuccino reflects Peru’s rich coffee-growing heritage.

Comfort and Connectivity

Beyond food and design, the lounge shines in functionality.

There are ample spaces for work, relaxation, or sleep, with chaise longues, coworking stations, and two private cabins. The Wi-Fi is fast and reliable, and power outlets of multiple standards (Type A, B, and some C with USB ports) are abundant throughout.

Showers are modern, stocked with biodegradable amenities featuring a refreshing earthy scent with verbena, and towels made of soft, high-gram Pima cotton add a welcome touch of luxury.

What it lacks in family-friendly facilities—there’s no dedicated children’s area— it makes up for in comfort for business and frequent travelers. Service is attentive yet discreet, maintaining a calm and efficient atmosphere even during busy hours.

IN THE KNOW: Access to the LATAM Business Lounge is unlimited for passengers traveling in LATAM’s Premium Economy or Premium Business cabins, as well as Delta One. Entry is also included for LATAM Pass Black & Platinum members, and Delta SkyMiles Gold, Platinum, or Diamond Medallion members. LATAM and Delta travelers can also purchase a 3-hour day pass for USD 80 (adults) or USD 30 (children ages 2–12).

A great departure

With its thoughtful design, sensory storytelling, and elevated gastronomy, the new LATAM Lounge in Lima is a curated journey through Peru itself. It successfully blends regional identity with international standards, creating a space where travelers can savor, recharge, and connect.

For frequent flyers, corporate travelers, or anyone seeking a premium experience before a long-haul flight, this lounge sets a new benchmark not only for Lima but also for the region.