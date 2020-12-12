Zig Zag Restaurant in Arequipa: A Fusion of Alpine and Andean Cuisine

If you’re looking for a place with history, a cozy atmosphere and unique fusion food in Arequipa, Zig Zag restaurant offers this and more.

Zig Zag opened its doors to the public 21 years ago with a unique European style that adapted very well in Arequipa. This style is about serving meat on volcanic hot stones; they are the first ones doing this in Peru. Zig Zag started working with a farm that raised ostriches in the white city, another new idea that everyone was dying to try.





Why you should go:

Zig Zag offers the best of both cuisines (from the Swiss Alps and Peruvian Andes), giving you a unique experience in this beautiful city. As you will find what is probably the best beef and fish in this restaurant, they also offer you a wide range/selection of wines from South America and some European wines for the perfect food pairing experience.

The best of the food at Zig Zag

Andean trout

As an appetizer, we tried the small pieces of Andean trout that were very soft inside and crunchy outside because it was coated with kiwicha, an Andean grain similar than quinoa that took this pieces of trout to another level.

ramillete de cuatro carnes

The main dish was the most anticipated for us and of course we went for the beef. We ordered the ramillete de cuatro carnes to try the chicken, beef, alpaca, and pork. It was exciting to see the meat coming on a hot stone with some artisanal butter on the side to add more flavor to it. Be aware that the meat will keep getting cooked on the stone, so if you want it ¾, ask it in medium-rare.

The side dishes were as tasty as the meat and the best accompaniment; we picked a quinoa risotto that was soft and creamy, a fresh green salad, and small cocktail potatoes and we couldn’t pick better.





Though we were already so full, we were told that we can’t miss the roestis, which is like a Swiss Alpine pancake made with sautéed grated potatoes from the Peruvian Andes. We ordered the dish with a ratatouille on top and being honest, this was spectacular!

If you are a chocolate lover, you can’t miss the three-chocolate mousse made with pure Peruvian cacao that will make you wonder if you have tried real chocolate before. Simply amazing!

Why recommend Zig Zag

You can find great food and customer service a few blocks from the main square of Arequipa, and it offers good private areas to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

In this beautiful and cozy atmosphere, you can admire a historic iron staircase designed by the famous French architect Gustave Alexandre Eiffel.

Safety protocols:

All the staff follows the safety protocols to prevent the spread of germs and they also reduced the capacity of visitors by half (so you won’t be sitting close to other visitors); all areas are constantly being disinfected, workers keep social distance, and visitors can access the menu by scanning a QR code.

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 12:00 – 23:00

Address: Calle Zela 210-212, Cercado Arequipa, Perú

Contact info

[email protected]

Phone number: 054 206020

https://zigzagrestaurant.com

All photos: Ivana Vysna