1 Week in Peru to Visit Machu Picchu, Cusco and the Amazon

Traveling & Living in Peru understands that sometimes the only time you can spare to travel is just one week in Peru.

Of course, that means optimizing your time to see as much as you can without sacrificing places on your bucket list.

If you desire to come to Peru and see Machu Picchu, Cusco and the Sacred Valley, we have a tour just for you. If you want to experience the grandiose Amazon jungle on top of that, we also have a recommended route.

Find out how you can spend seven, fun-packed days below:

Photo: Madre de Dios, Peru

An Overview of Your One Week in Peru

Here is our Peru one-week itinerary to see the best of the Andes along with the rainforest:

Day 1: Arrive in Lima to spend the night.

Day 2: Travel to Cusco where you will stay and explore in the ancient Inca capital.

Day 3: Head out early in the morning to Machu Picchu. By day’s end, return to Cusco for a second night.

Day 4: Take a boat trip to Madre de Dios. Spend overnight at a jungle lodge.

Days 5 and 6: Travel to the Tambopata Reserve, where you will also be accommodated in a jungle lodge.

Day 7: Depart to Cusco and then to Lima.

Start your 1 Week in Peru in Lima

Photo credit: Pixabay

Once you arrive in Lima, you will have a chance to spend the day getting to know the capital’s varying districts and what they offer tourists.

If your plane arrives early, you can spend your afternoon in Miraflores, strollingalong the malécon and visiting each of the landmarks along the way, such as the Parque del Amor, or visiting its broad array of restaurants and shopping centers.

You can even find a free city tour of Lima, which depart from various districts within the capital, from the bohemian neighborhoods of Barranco to historic downtown.

Also, it is indispensable that you try traditional Peruvian food while in Lima. Check out our list of the best seafood restaurants to go to, which serve the infamous ceviche.

The next day, you will travel from Lima to Cusco. While there are many ways to do so, having to keep to a Peru itinerary for 1 week necessitates taking the quickest option, domestic flights.

This ancient Inca capital boasts a variety of archeological sites, museums, and more that can be easily visited on a day’s itinerary.

Similar to Lima, Cusco has quite the culinary scene, including these five restaurants that should not be missed, according to Chef Virgilio Martínez.

Continue Your Trip by Visiting Machu Picchu

After spending a night in Cusco, it will be time to travel to Machu Picchu!

For the budget-conscious travelers, you can get there spending less than $10 US dollars going through Hidroeléctrica and Aguas Calientes, which requires a bit of a hike.

However, you can also take a train to get there faster and more rested.

Read about the different options to get to Machu Picchu!

Round It Off at Tambopata Reserve for a Peruvian Amazon Experience

Photo: Wikimedia

On your fourth day, you will embark for Puerto Maldonado on a boat trip down the Madre de Dios River, a tributary of the Amazon River. You can also arrive in Puerto Maldonado by air since flights are available from Cusco.

Our itinerary suggests you spend three full days in a jungle lodge in the Tambopata Reserve.

The various activities available within the Reserve include climbing to the top of the forest canopy, trekking through the rainforest, and taking canoe trips to further explore this biologically diverse area.

If you have more time to spare, we suggest a 5-day additional trip to Manu National Park, which is deeper into the jungle.

On the last day of your 1 week in Peru, you will fly back to Cusco and then to Lima, although there are often direct flights to Lima.

Cover Photo: Latin America For Less

This article has been updated from its original publication on July 18, 2019.



